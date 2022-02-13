Deadline for filing income tax starts on March 2 – Economy

(photo: Marcello Casal Jr./Agencia Brasil)

The deadline for submitting the Individual Income Tax Return (IRPF) starts on March 2nd and runs until April 30th. Given the proximity of the dates, it is time to prepare the documentation, check data and review expenses. For experts, advance notice is crucial to avoid errors and the dreaded fine mesh. In 2022, tests for covid-19 carried out in laboratories will be deductible, as long as payment is proven. In 2021, a government proposal defined a series of changes in the IR, as part of the second phase of the tax reform. With the changes, the expectation is an increase of R$ 18.53 billion in collection in 2022. For the two subsequent years, the forecast is R$ 54.9 billion and R$ 58.15 billion, respectively.

The final rules that require the submission of IR will also be “timely disclosed”, according to the Revenue. However, as there have been no Income Tax updates in recent years, the limit that obliges the taxpayer to declare is likely to be the same as in previous years.

The Federal Revenue announced the novelty, that the tests for the diagnosis of covid-19 in 2021 can be used as deductions and rebates in the income tax declaration in 2022. Economist Ciro de Avelar explained that the measure is justified by the intense search for exams, especially after the end of the year festivities. “Some tests, depending on the speed and response time of the diagnosis, can cost up to R$ 700”, he informed.

Not all tests can be deducted and deducted from the Income Tax return. “Tests carried out in pharmacies cannot be declared, even if there is an invoice”, he said.



Adviser to the Federal Accounting Council (CFC) and accountant Adriano Morocco directed the taxpayers: “First, organize all your documents, vouchers and reports. Second, locate the electronic file of your statement from the previous year”, he advised. Morocco stressed that it is also important to register your password in the Federal Revenue Service’s “Meu IRPF” service.

The habit of leaving things to the last minute can be harmful. “According to our experience, in the last three or four days, for the end of the delivery of the declaration, it becomes more difficult to transmit the document, which generates stress, since the fines can reach high values”, said Morocco.

Director of the department of tax advice to individuals at BDO, Cleiton dos Santos Felipe advised us to create a checklist. “What I think is most important at this first moment is for the person to try to recap the tax actions that took place in 2021. Gather all the documents they already have.” He points out that it is essential to keep an eye on the annual proof of income, delivered by paying sources and banks until the end of February.

The fine mesh is a process of reviewing the data that are informed in the declaration, that is, a normal procedure for those who inspect, explains the counselor of the Federal Accounting Council (CFC) and accountant Adriano Morocco. “To reduce the risks, we must present information that is confirmed by the other party, who has also declared.”

According to Cleiton Felipe, the rush to fill out the document can be a factor for a notification. “First, sometimes, the Federal Revenue system is blocked by the volume of taxpayers trying to deliver the statements. So, in addition to the person not having much time to gather documentation, check, review, there is also this other operational problem”, he comments. .

The expert says that, in the event that there is really no time to fill in the declaration, an option is to send it soon and rectify it later. The strategy, however, only works if the correction is made quickly.

“One of the main mistakes that makes people fall into the fine mesh is the omission of income or including a dependent who has income, but not informing the value”, points out the managing partner of Seteco Consultoria Contbil, Adriana R. Alcazar. “Medical expenses also deserve attention. As the amount for deduction of health expenses has no limit, taxpayers end up increasing the expenses incurred and deducting expenses with people who are not their dependents in the Income Tax Return. head straight!” he warned.

According to expert Sandra Batista, it is important to keep an eye on the Revenue portal so that it does not take long to find out if you have been notified: “Create a routine to check the processing of the declaration on the portal once a month. identify the reason and, if in fact there is an error in the data (typing, omission, discrepancy) correct it quickly. for the information to be corrected”.

Batista believes that two aspects need to be considered when deciding whether to make the declaration alone or hire someone to fill it out: “One if I have sufficient knowledge of tax legislation and the ability to install the program and use it properly. Two, if I like in fact to do that. If both answers are no, the best alternative is to hire. If only one of them is yes, the best alternative is to hire. If both are yes, then the third comes up: do I want to do it?”, he detailed. “Therefore, the condition of each taxpayer is the need for security and tranquility with the accountability to the tax authorities that influence each one’s decision”.

*Intern under the supervision of Michel Medeiros