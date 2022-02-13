Deadline for filing income tax starts on March 2

posted on 02/13/2022 06:00 / updated on 02/13/2022 08:57



The deadline for submitting the Individual Income Tax Return (IRPF) starts on March 2nd and runs until April 30th. Given the proximity of dates, it’s time to prepare the documentation, check data and review expenses. For experts, advance is crucial to avoid errors and the dreaded fine mesh. In 2022, tests for covid-19 carried out in laboratories will be deductible, as long as payment is proven.

In 2021, a government proposal defined a series of changes to the IR, as part of the second phase of the tax reform. With the changes, the expectation is an increase of BRL 18.53 billion in collection in 2022. For the two subsequent years, the forecast is BRL 54.9 billion and BRL 58.15 billion, respectively.

The Federal Revenue announced the news, that tests for diagnostics of covid-19 in 2021 can be used as deductions and rebates in the income tax declaration in 2022. Economist Ciro de Avelar explained that the measure is justified by the intense search for exams, especially after the end-of-year festivities. “Some tests, depending on the speed and response time of the diagnosis, can cost up to R$700”, he said.

Not all tests can be deducted and deducted from the Income Tax return. “Tests carried out in pharmacies cannot be declared, even if there is an invoice,” he said.

The counselor of the Federal Accounting Council (CFC) and accountant Adriano Morocco directed the taxpayers: “First, organize all your documents, vouchers and reports. Second, locate the electronic file of your statement from the previous year”, he advised. Morocco pointed out that it is also important to register your password in the Federal Revenue Service’s “My IRPF” service.

The habit of leaving things to the last minute can be harmful. “From our experience, in the last three, four days, towards the end of the delivery of the declaration, it becomes more difficult to transmit the document, which generates stress, since the fines can reach high values”, said Morocco.

The fine mesh is a process of reviewing the data that are informed in the declaration, that is, it is a normal procedure for those who inspect, explains the counselor of the Federal Accounting Council (CFC) and accountant Adriano Morocco. “To reduce the risks, we must present information that is confirmed by the other party, who also declared.”

According to Cleiton Felipe, the rush to fill out the document can be a factor for a notification. “First, sometimes, the Federal Revenue system is blocked by the volume of taxpayers trying to deliver the declarations. So, in addition to the person not having much time to gather documentation, check, review, there is also this other operational problem”, he comments. .

The expert says that, in case there is really no time to fill in the declaration, one option is to send it right away and rectify it later. The strategy, however, only works if the correction is made quickly.

“One of the main mistakes that makes people fall into the fine mesh is the omission of income or including a dependent who has income, but not informing the value”, points out the managing partner of Seteco Consultoria Contábil, Adriana R. Alcazar. “Medical expenses also deserve attention. As the amount for deducting health expenses has no limit, taxpayers end up increasing the expenses incurred and deducting expenses with people who are not their dependents in the IR Declaration. So, there’s no way around it: it’s pain head straight!” he warned.

According to expert Sandra Batista, an important point is to keep an eye on the Revenue portal so you don’t take too long to find out if you’ve been notified: “Create a routine to check the declaration processing on the portal once a month. then, identify the reason and, if in fact there is an error in the data (typing, omission, divergence) correct it quickly. Now, if the error is in some information provided by a third party, for example from an employer source, the taxpayer must look for so that the information is corrected”.

professional assistance

Batista believes that two aspects need to be considered when deciding whether to file the tax return alone or hire someone to fill it out: “One is whether I have sufficient knowledge of tax legislation and the ability to install the program and use it properly. if I really like doing it. If both answers are no, the best alternative is to hire. If only one of them is yes, the best alternative is to hire. If both are yes, the third comes up: do I want to do it?”, he detailed. “Therefore, the condition of each taxpayer and the need for security and tranquility with the accountability to the tax authorities is what will influence each one’s decision”.

