Deputies try to unlock energy milestone project – Época Negócios

Chamber of Deputies (Photo: Pablo Valadares/Chamber of Deputies)

Deputies articulate an operation to unlock the analysis of the new landmark in the electricity sector, which allows all consumers to choose their own energy supplier. Classified as one of the government’s priorities, the project has already been approved in the Senate, but has been stalled in the Chamber for a year. There is, however, a fear regarding the calendar, as the priorities of the second semester must be directly related to the electoral race.

Members of the parliamentary front in defense of renewable energies will meet with the project’s rapporteur, deputy and former minister of Mines and Energy Fernando Coelho Filho (DEM-PE), to speed up the vote. The idea is that the meeting will take place next week. The group is formed by more than 200 parliamentarians and coordinated by deputy Danilo Forte (PSDB-CE).

The choice of rapporteur was made official in October, but there is no prediction of when the opinion will be finalized and submitted for consideration in the plenary of the House. to the Chamber after negotiations with opposition parties in February of last year, but since then it has not moved.

The proposal provides that all consumers will be able to negotiate energy with generators, without the need for a distributor, within three and a half years after the law is enacted. Today, this type of negotiation is restricted to large consumers, such as industries. Parliamentarians say it is possible to conclude the vote this year. “It would have to be in the first semester”, evaluates the deputy Lafayette de Andrada (Republicans-MG).