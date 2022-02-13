Deputy Marcelo Freixo triggers MPF after Sérgio Camargo calls Moïse a ‘vagabundo’

THE federal deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ) filed, on Friday (11), the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) against the president of the Palmares Foundation, Sérgio Camargofor having published attacks targeting the Congolese Moise Kabagambe on his Twitter account and the so-called “tramp”. The information is from UOL.

In his publication, Sérgio Camargo stated: “Moïse walked and negotiated with people who are no good. In theory, he was a bum killed by stronger bums. Skin color had nothing to do with the brutal murder. The undignified way of life and the context of savagery in which he lived and transited were decisive”.

Moise hung around and traded with people who were no good. In theory, he was a bum killed by stronger bums. Skin color had nothing to do with the brutal murder. The undignified way of life and the context of savagery in which he lived and lived were decisive. — Sérgio Camargo (@CamargoDireita) February 11, 2022

Then, the post by the president of the Palmares Foundation provoked revolt in several internet users and the hashtag “Fora Camargo” was widely used.

“Does anyone have[Moïse’s]family contact? Somebody? I’m willing to do the process without charging the family a penny”, said an internet user who introduced himself as a lawyer.

“Sérgio Camargo, cursing an honest and hardworking person who was brutally murdered while demanding his rights reveals much more about you than he does. By the way, the only bum who gets involved with more bums in this story is not Moïse. I guarantee it!”, said internet user Guilherme Ferreira Lima.

Action in the MPF

In a document sent to the MPF, Marcelo Freixo stated that Moïse “was not a vagabond, unworthy or wild, much less walked or negotiated with people who are no good. Sérgio Camargo practiced a true imputation of dishonorable facts, in addition to demeaning (denigrating) the dignity of a dead person”.

The federal deputy ended the action by requesting that appropriate measures be applied after the analysis of the case.

know more

+ What were chamberpots like in Ancient Rome? Archaeologists show

+ Find out which former MasterChef contestants have worked with Erick Jacquin

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat