Detox citrus juice: a super slimming diuretic

If your goal is to learn a vitamin detox juice recipe that will speed up weight loss and help your overall health, then you will love this recipe today. This juice is highly recommended by nutritionists to help in the body’s detoxification processes.

This is due to the properties of the set of fruits used in the preparation. A great source of vitamins A, B, C and E, in addition to having a diuretic action that benefits in weight loss processes.

Diuretic Citrus Detox Juice Recipe Step by Step

juice of a lemon

juice from an orange

One cup of chopped pineapple

One medium peeled and seeded cucumber

a stalk of celery

How to prepare detox juice

Cut the celery and cucumber into small slices. Then, pour all the ingredients into the blender and turn it on. You don’t need to beat for a long time, just make sure the fruits are well dissolved. And ready! Now, just drink and fast every day. You will certainly notice great benefits of the juice in your daily mood and weight loss.

Just don’t forget that, in order to speed up the process and reap good results, you must follow a balanced diet and exercise.