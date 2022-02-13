Did you get covid? Here’s How Masturbation Can Help Mild Symptoms

No, masturbation will not cure you of COVID-19. But when the worst of the symptoms are over and they are relatively better, masturbation can be a great ally and bring benefits such as relaxation, mood improvement and strengthening your immune system.

MASTURBATION HELPS DECONGESTION THE NOstrils

One of the most common symptoms of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is a stuffy nose.

According to a study published in Ear, Nose & Throat Journal as of January 2021, climax may help to decongest the airways. Some research claims that both physical exercise and hormonal changes can -positively- affect airway function in the medium and long term.

Despite the study carried out by the University of Cambridge talking about sex together, its theory that there is a physiological connection between the nose and the private parts. What’s more, after three hours of having sex, the study participants’ nasal breathing returned to baseline levels, while people who used a nasal decongestant spray saw improvements in breathing for longer. So consider reaching for an orgasm for instant relief while waiting for your cold meds to kick in.

MASTURBATION HELPS HEADACHES

Another common symptom of COVID-19 is its terrible headaches. A study published in Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Psychiatry demonstrated that sexual activity was able to relieve headaches and migraine episodes. About 31% of patients engaged in sexual activity during a headache attack, with 37% of this group reporting moderate – or complete – improvement in pain. This happens because of the endorphin released in practice, which helps to inhibit pain, according to studies.

HELP YOU SLEEP BETTER

While not a symptom, people who have tested positive for COVID may experience fever, shortness of breath, coughing, and body aches that all impact sleep quality. THE Sleep Foundation conducted a study that showed that patients with COVID-19 are more likely to report sleep problems, due to symptoms of the disease that make it difficult to rest, such as breathing and coughing. 75% of patients reported problems sleeping.

Also, to fight the virus, what your body needs is rest. And coincidentally, the most important hormones for ensuring quality sleep (oxytocin and prolactin) are released during sexual activity. One study reported that 54% of volunteers showed improved sleep after masturbation and 47% had less difficulty falling asleep.

HELP MEMORY

Also according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one of the long-term symptoms of COVID-19 that can occur is memory loss and difficulty concentrating.

Masturbation can help clear the mind, allowing you to think clearly. A study by Age and Aging found that among adults aged 50 to 89, sexual practice can help with memory and cognitive functions. This happens because masturbation releases endorphin and dopamine – which according to the National Institutes of Health is a great ally for focus and concentration.

ORGASM HELP IN THE PERCEPTION OF SMELLS

Orgasm releases the hormone prolactin into your body, which can improve your sense of smell, something that is commonly linked to COVID-19. Prolactin helps the stem cells in your brain’s olfactory bulb, encouraging the development of new neurons, according to the book “Why Do Women Have Sex?” by Cindy M. Meston and David M. Buss.

Clearly having orgasms will not improve COVID-19 symptoms on its own. But it will definitely bring great benefits.