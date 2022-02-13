‘Disinformation creates false memories’, says Harvard researcher – Link

Daniel Schacter, professor of psychology at Harvard University

As electronic devices take up more space in our lives, concerns are growing about the impacts technology can have on people’s mental health. One of the questions involves memory: would digital resources be able to change the way we remember things?

For Daniel Schacter, a professor of psychology at Harvard University, technology can distract us, but it is an exaggeration to say that it is deteriorating our memories. “Technology can be useful for our memory, like digital calendars that notify us of appointments,” he says. He warns, however, that there are dangers circulating on the internet, such as disinformationwhich can be incorporated into people’s memory.

Schacter wrote in 2001 the book “The Seven Sins of Memory: How the Mind Forgets and Remembers” (The Seven Sins of Memory: How the Mind Forgets and Remembers) and last year released an updated version with new information, including recent debates on the effects of technology on the human mind. He spoke exclusively to Estadão. Check out the best moments.

like mr. Do you relate your studies to technological advances?

In the 1990s, in my laboratory, we studied the process of reviewing photographs through memory. It’s something that has become more relevant nowadays because people often photograph and post photos on social networks, being able to review them at any time. When you go on vacation and post photos on Instagram, for example, you will no doubt have more vivid memories of those specific occasions and less remember moments from your vacation that were not photographed. More recently, we’ve also done research that discusses how the act of photographing affects memory. When taking pictures of an event, you may have vague memories of that occasion – one of the plausible explanations is that the photographer pays attention to aspects such as lighting and angles, and less to the event itself. On the other hand, there are indications that photographing can also boost your memory about an event, if the image captures something important about the moment.

Is technology damaging our memory?

This work on photographs suggests that technology can have both negative and positive effects, but it’s still clues. Another example that I bring in the book is about the GPS. There is evidence that, when using GPS for a route, the user will have less memory about that route, since he would not be actively thinking about how to get from that place to another. However, the effects of the recurrent use of this technology are not yet known, that is, how GPS would affect the ability to remember paths in a generalized way. Before we have exaggerated concerns, we need to remember that technology can be useful for our memory, such as digital calendars that notify us of appointments, for example.

In one of the studies, Mr. It’s about false memories. How does disinformation fit into this?

There are reasons to believe that fake news circulating on the internet can be embedded in memory, causing negative effects such as the creation of false memories. Interesting research published a few years ago discussed this, analyzing the memory of voters in a referendum on abortion liberalization in Ireland in 2018 – one of the results of the study was that people were more likely to form false memories of fake news. that aligned with their own ideology.

What are the aspects of the smartphone that most affect our memory?

Many things on a smartphone, like messaging and social media, have the potential to impact our memory. We already know that using “multitasking” (do several things at once) it is one of the most serious problems. As a teacher, I look at my students and many of them have electronic devices, perhaps not paying attention to what I’m saying. This causes distractions and affects how the person stores information.

How could Google specifically impact people’s memory?

A widely publicized 2011 study even indicated that Google changes the way our brains store information, because we forget about things we’re sure we can find in a quick search. Since then, it’s been a discussion that’s been in the air. But again, I think the effects are unclear, because the research from the last decade is still inconsistent.

In the pandemic, we have completely immersed ourselves in digital devices. How can this impact our memory? Are our memories of a Zoom call the same as we would of a conversation held in person?

I don’t think the pandemic has affected our ability to store information, but it’s possible that people have more blurred memories of things that happened in that period. Being in different contexts and settings helps us segment experiences to remember them later. When you spend a lot of time at home, on video calls, it’s as if all the experiences are in the same package inside the memory, which makes it harder to remember things. But this is not about the technology itself, it’s about living a repetitive existence.

Is there a way to prevent technology from distracting us?

Ideally, use technology when you need it and when it won’t interfere with another activity. Going back to the classroom example, it would be more appropriate to focus on that moment and realize that other parallel things can wait.

So, is there a healthy way to use technologies?

For sure. Technology can be an ally of memory and there are great examples of this. In the last few decades, the tragic phenomenon has grown in the USA of parents forgetting their children in the back seat of their cars, probably because they were distracted thinking about various other things. With technology, there are now innovations that help to warn that the child is in the car. A device called the eClip, for example, which is installed in the baby’s seat, monitors the vehicle’s temperature and sends an alert to the parents’ smartphone in case of forgetfulness. This can prevent a tragedy.

Technology is always evolving and we are already seeing discussions about merging the real world with the virtual, such as the metaverse. What are the possible psychological impacts of this?

I still can’t say how it would impact our memory, but it seems to have the potential to cause certain mental confusions between what happens in the real environment and in the digital environment. It could cause what I call an “attribution error”: aspects of the fantasy world could be brought into reality, and vice versa. If I were to study this topic, I would be interested in researching these effects specifically.