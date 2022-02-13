Divinpolis: as the river level increases, floodable areas are monitored – Gerais

The Civil Defense monitors the level of the Itapecerica River, which has risen again in recent days in Divinpolis (photo: Amanda Quintiliano/Esp. EM)

The level of the Itapecerica River in Divinpolis, in the Midwest of Minas Gerais, rose about 1.05 meters above normal volume. The mediation carried out this Saturday morning (2/12) keeps the Civil Defense on alert with the risk of flooding points.

Also on Friday, the agency instructed the riverside population to remain vigilant and, if necessary, leave their homes. Today, according to the Civil Defense coordinator, in stretches where streams overflowed, the water began to decrease.

With a forecast of 65mm of rain until Sunday (13/2) in Divinópolis, monitoring is also carried out in the neighboring cities of Cludio and Itapecerica, to check the level of the local rivers that flow into the Itapecerica River.

“In conversation with the coordinator of Itapecerica, there was light rain this morning, with good weather this morning. In conversation with the coordinator of Cludio, it rained lightly this morning, with hail this morning. Observation and monitoring situation”, says the Civil Defense coordinator, Jonas Mileib.

In Divinpolis, the areas with a probable risk of flooding are Rua Jovelino Rabelo, near Rouxinis, in the Porto Velho neighborhood; Dom Pedro II neighborhood near Rua São João del-Rei (Crego Flechas Catalo); and Rua Janurio de Sousa Rocha, near Maonaria in the Belvedere neighborhood (Crrego Olhos D’gua).

If necessary, residents can contact the Civil Defense on 199 or Whatsapp (37) 98825-2379. In case of emergencies, the Fire Department can be called on 193.

“Houses that have already been notified that they are at risk of collapsing, residents cannot return, they remain interdicted”, emphasizes the Civil Defense.

One month after the storms

In January alone, the Civil Defense registered 700 calls, most of them in the first weeks of 2022 with falling ravines, cracks, removals of families, floods, among others.

“When faced with the intense rains of the first days of this year, we saw, first of all, the lack of technological conditions and human resources of the Civil Defense for that moment. We quickly created an operation, together with the Secretary of Operations and Urban Services, Government, Social Assistance, Traffic, Communication, with all the engineers from the city hall”, highlights the vice mayor Janete Aparecida (PSC).

The forecast, according to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), is that the rain will remain in the next week. It should decrease from this Sunday (13/2) and resume with strokes in the middle of the week. The temperature should vary between 18°C ​​and 27°C in the coming days.

*Amanda Quintiliano special for EM