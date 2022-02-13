Dying Light 2 on Xbox Series X Goes Beyond 60fps with VRR Update

Raju Singh 2 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Dying Light 2 on Xbox Series X Goes Beyond 60fps with VRR Update 6 Views

Dying Light 2: Stay Human on Xbox Series X appears to have received a noticeable performance boost with the addition of support VRRwith the game now exceeding 60fps on Microsoft console thanks to dframe rate lock.

As had been reported in recent days, Dying Light 2 received a patch that, among other things, introduced the 60+ fps mode with VRR already a few days after launch, followed by another update yesterday, February 11, 2022. Turns out this addition is paying off, as the game now appears to be running at over 60fps regularly on Xbox Series X.

With the support of VRR, the Techland team essentially removed the limit imposed on frames per second, allowing the game to go beyond the 60fps limit, balancing the issue with the regularization imposed by the variable refresh system that syncs the display between output. . video console and TV.

As reported by some, such as Klobrille on Twitter, the update leads Dying Light 2 to reach a frame rate between 80 and 110 fps, but still maintaining a certain fluidity even with such high updates. As proof, the source also posted a screenshot showing VRR information from the LG TV’s HUD, showing a 109 Hz refresh. Meanwhile, Dying Light 2 hit three million players in its first weekend.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Team detects signs of 3rd planet around Proxima Centauri – 02/13/2022 – Sidereal Messenger

An international team of astronomers using ESO’s Very Large Telescope in Chile has found evidence …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved