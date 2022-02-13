EC: After using medicine to lose weight, woman undergoes liver transplant

Janyne Luna, 32, from Ceará, ordered a drug to lose weight at a compounding pharmacy. This was after she was invited to two weddings in 2019. About a month after she stopped using the drug, the symptoms appeared. She was hospitalized and needed a liver transplant. The information is from G1.

“I had two weddings to go to and wanted to get a quick dry. I didn’t go on a diet, I never went on a diet, I’ve always had an athletic body, but I had a little belly that bothered me. A friend of mine was following up with a nutrologist and he had given her a compounded medicine to help her lose weight, so I took her prescription and manipulated this medicine for me. I took it for about 20 days, I didn’t see much of a result and I stopped taking it,” Janyne said.

A month after she stopped taking the drug, Janyne started feeling sick and feeling sick. Because of this, she decided to seek medical attention.

After being hospitalized for some tests, the sad result came: severe hepatitis and inflammation in the liver.

“It was about a month of investigation, undergoing treatment to see if my liver reacted. They didn’t close a diagnosis and it didn’t improve either. Until I was listed for a transplant a month after my symptoms started. I had a transplant and after the transplant, a biopsy was done on my old liver.”

According to Janyne, the conclusion pointed out that the hepatitis was caused by the use of medication to lose weight.

“At the time they asked if I took anything, I was never one to take much medicine. My mother, looking through my things, saw this medicine and I remembered that I had taken it. In the formula for this medicine, there was a Peruvian maca, and the transplant team attributed my transplant to this Peruvian maca,” she said.

“What I have to say to people is don’t believe in miracles, there is no miracle diet, miracle formula for weight loss. You will lose weight if you have follow-up with a health professional, dieting, exercising,” she concluded.

