Energy bill with ‘QR Code’ is a scam? Check out what Enel says

In recent days, consumers from Ceará have come across a novelty in the energy bill issued by Enel Distribuição Ceará: the presence of a “QR Code” (digital bar code). Many even considered the possibility that it was another coup. Therefore, the concessionaire has positioned itself on the subject that has generated doubts among customers.

>>>Follow GCMAIS on Google News<<

According to the company, the new element in the bill is not a scam, but a tool adopted in energy bills in Ceará as of this month. Through the digital barcode, activated with the cell phone camera, the customer will be directed to a page for consulting the tax data. According to Enel Ceará, the measure aims to bring more information and transparency to users.

Through the QR Code on the energy bill, the customer will be able to have all the information on their invoice, directly from the Electronic Tax Documents Portal, quickly and practically. The model will be available to all customers and is already being gradually used in energy bills across the country.

According to Enel Ceará, the inclusion of the new data will be for all customers in the State and does not change the form of delivery of the account, the information that was already available to customers and the payment channels. In addition, the company informed that all invoices continue with a bank slip, which continue to be issued in the name of Enel or Banco do Brasil.

Read too | Enel Ceará includes new information in the energy bill; know which

Ask questions about the QR Code and the energy bill

In case of questions about the energy bill, the customer can contact Enel Ceará through the service channels, such as the company’s application, which can be downloaded free of charge; through the company’s website (www.enel.com.br); through social networks – Facebook and Twitter (@enelclientesbr); by the Call Center on 0800 285 0196 and through WhatsApp, sending a “Hello” to the number (21) 99601-9608.

The detailed explanation of the energy bill fields can also be accessed on the Enel Ceará website: https://www.enel.com.br/pt-ceara/Para_Voce/entenda_sua_conta.html

Energy bill from February:

>>>Follow GCMAIS on YouTube<<<