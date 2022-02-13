“Everything is very strange”, says Paes, about Tarcísio relicit Galeão

× Photo: Reproduction/Facebook/Eduardo Paes

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (photo), commented this Sunday (13) about the processes of city ​​airport concessioncriticizing recent statements by the Minister of Infrastructure Tarcísio de Freitas.

Last week, Tarcísio said that Galeão“I was doomed to failure” and that the amount paid in 2013 by the consortium led then by Odebrecht was unrealistic and that there would not be enough revenue to pay for the grant.

On twitter, Paes said that the minister’s statements about Galeão “they are always wrong, inconsistent with the truth and not very elegant with Rio”.

“But the most serious thing is that he implies that everything that happened with Galeão until now was not known to him. This is not true. Look: Minister Tarcísio was at the DNIT at the time of the first auction of the galleon”wrote Paes.

“And I was in the PPI when Changi bought the part from Odebrecht and there was a review of the contract. The grant was very high because the BNDES financed it with a subsidy, made a bridge loan until having the long-term financing also made by the bank with subsidies.

Those were the rules of the time. If Minister Tarcísio already knew all this, why didn’t he put Sdu and Galeão together from the beginning? Really all very strange. I wish you every success in your attempt to elect governor of São Paulo. Just don’t make small talk with Rio.”

The concessionaire RIOGaleão announced last Thursday that it had submitted to the government a request for the return of the Tom Jobim international airport (photo), citing the impacts of the economy and Covid crisis on the aviation sector.

Galeão was awarded to the private sector in 2013, with a bid of R$19 billion from a consortium that included Odebrecht, now Novonor. The term of the contract would run until 2039.