Ex-BBB Sol posts old photo with husband; victim of covid

Former BBB Sol Vega, from “BBB 4” (TV Globo), mourned the death of her husband, a victim of covid-19. He had not taken the vaccines against the disease.

“Thank you for everything, my love,” Sol wrote in the publication. The chosen photo shows the younger couple. They had been together since 2005.

Tibério was 60 years old and was hospitalized at the Municipal Hospital of Itapira, in São Paulo. He worked as a businessman in the city, where he kept a house. The Italian, who lived in Brazil for 20 years, leaves two daughters who live in Europe.

The couple also visited Rio de Janeiro frequently because of Sol’s professional commitments. The former BBB reported that she was in the city when she learned of the first symptoms presented by Tibério before hospitalization.

In an interview with Quem last week, she defended science. “If he had vaccinated, I would I think that he wouldn’t be as bad as he is today. Or I could be wrong, too, but that’s what I think.”

The former BBB, who is vaccinated against the disease, had also shown irritation with the politicization of the vaccine:

“He was afraid. And still with this political madness, right? Why nowadays when people talk about politics, people go crazy. It seems that a policy is worth more than a living being, than being alive.”