Ex-BBB Sol Veiga’s husband dies: who is Tibério Cavagnini

Tibério Cavagnini, husband of Sol Veiga, from “BBB 4” (TV Globo), died today as a result of covid-19. He did not take the vaccines against the disease and was intubated last Saturday (5).

The businessman was 60 years old and was hospitalized at the Municipal Hospital of Itapira, in São Paulo. He and Sol had been together since 2005.

“Guys, I thought this moment would never come, but Tibério passed away, at 2:30 am. I’m here at the funeral home. And that’s it, people. I don’t know what else to say”, she said today in Instagram Stories.

Italian in Brazil for 20 years

Tibério Cavagnini worked as a businessman in Itapira, the city where he had a house. The Italian, who lived in Brazil for 20 years, leaves two daughters who live in Europe.

The couple also visited Rio de Janeiro frequently because of Sol’s professional commitments. The former BBB reported that she was in the city when she learned of the first symptoms presented by Tibério before hospitalization.

Businessman not vaccinated

Sol said that her husband was not vaccinated against covid-19, during last Monday (7) in an interview with Quem. She explained that her partner preferred not to receive the vaccine out of fear and “political issues”.

“I got vaccinated and took my mother to vaccinate. I told him: Tiberius, you need to vaccinate. Then he was against it, because he… It’s ok, everyone has their right to think”, he reported after the intubation of the patient. companion.

She also defended science during the report. “If he had been vaccinated, I don’t think he would be as bad as he is today. Or I could be wrong, too, but that’s what I think.”

Sol became famous for singing the song “We Are The World” on “BBB”. Her “version” even gained her own name, “Iarnuou”.