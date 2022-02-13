Ex-Corinthians, Romarinho provokes Palmeiras after defeat in the World Cup; watch video

Even without playing for Corinthians since 2014, Romarinho is a constant presence on social media to talk about Timão and, above all, provoke Palmeiras. As it could not be different, the striker published a video with a joke to his rival after the defeat in the FIFA Club World Cup.

“Guys, the story is always the same: Palmeiras lose in the end. Crefisa invests, invests, and doesn’t see the World Cup”sang the player, in a video posted on his account on Instagram this Sunday – look above.

The provocation, however, was not only for the people of Palmeiras who access the social networks of the former Corinthians. The player filmed midfielder Bruno Henrique, who currently plays for Al-Ittihad, in Saudi Arabia, with him. The player played for Palmeiras before leaving Brazil. Bruno Henrique, it is worth remembering, also wore the colors of Timão, between 2014 and 2016.

Romarinho, who played 141 games for Corinthians, between 2012 and 2014, was very marked by his goals and provocations against his rival. He scored five goals in five derbies played in the period and was never defeated. In total, there are 25 goals scored with the shirt of the Parque São Jorge team.

