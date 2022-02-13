Fabricated crisis – Internacional – Estadão

The unpredictability of the situation in Ukraine is a consequence of the methods of Vladimir Putin to conceal their intentions. He manages to deceive observers who give geopolitics a role that it does not play in this crisis and ignore fundamental facets of the political game and the manual followed by the Russian president.

The alleged vulnerability of Russia before the eastward expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) it is a product of Putin’s permanence-of-power strategy. In these 22 years in power, Putin has, from the beginning, with the war in Chechnyaprovoked external and internal tensions to justify his relentless pursuit of all those who stand in his way, whether in politics or business.

On the 25th, the Federal Financial Monitoring Servicewhich like everything with decision-making power in Russia is controlled by Putin, framed the opposition leader Alexei Navalni and his eight closest collaborators as terrorists. The move paves the way for heavy prison sentences and the freezing of their deposits.

Navalni, survivor of 2020 nerve agent poisoning Novichok, which only the Russian Armed Forces possess, has been in prison since returning to Russia a year ago after undergoing treatment in a hospital in Berlin. Since 2013 he has exhibited at the YouTubewhich has 6.5 million subscribers, the corruption cases involving Putin.

It is just one of many examples of the use of external tensions to repress opponents with the justification that they are agents of the “enemies”. Putin sanctioned a law in April that allows reelection until 2036.

NATO provided allies of eastern europe systems that intercept missiles after Russia aimed those weapons at those countries. Defensive weapons do exist, although this seems counterintuitive. The Ukrainians are training in the use of drones and portable missiles designed to destroy tanks.

There has never been a commitment to NATO not to harbor Eastern European countries. In 1997, at a summit between Bill Clinton and Boris Yeltsin, it was agreed that the countries were sovereign to join the alliance they wanted. Russia itself has been a NATO partner since 1994. What has changed is not NATO or Russia’s security needs. Yeltsin was a Democrat; Putin, no.

Russia is not under threat. The crisis was manufactured by Putin, based on what he considers necessary to stay in power. We’re about to find out what he fears most: a war followed by economic sanctions or the loss of credibility caused by a bluff.