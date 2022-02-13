Family begs for ICU space for 52-year-old woman intubated this Saturday after 17 days of hospitalization in Niquelândia – Excellence News

FFamily members of Zilda Pereira dos Santos, 52 years old – resident of Jardim Atlântico, in Niquelândia – have been waiting desperately for 17 days for the State Regulatory Complex (CRE) of the State Health Department to arrange for the immediate transfer of the patient to a Therapy Unit Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a high complexity hospital of the Unified Health System (SUS) in Goiânia, Anápolis or Uruaçu.

Daslete Soares Batista, one of Zilda’s daughters, looked for Portal Excellence News on the morning of this Saturday/12, to detail the case.

Around 11 am today, Zilda was intubated at the Santa Efigênia Municipal Hospital, where she has been hospitalized since January 24th.

According to Daslete, his mother had flu-like symptoms earlier this year and was diagnosed with Covid-19 on January 12, after being tested for the disease.

Subsequently, Zilda began treatment with home isolation, using the medicines that were prescribed to alleviate the symptoms of the coronavirus.

Then, as the mother’s health did not improve, the family returned to the PSF from the second stage of Jardim Atlântico, where they would have received the diagnosis that Zilda still had Covid.

Intrigued by the answer, Daslete arranged for the mother to undergo an exam to verify if the woman had contracted dengue, even without a formal request from the medical team.

The test result, according to Daslete, was positive for dengue. Back at the PSF, the doctor who attended her would have diagnosed her with hemorrhagic dengue.

Even so, she was not admitted to the Santa Efigênia Municipal Hospital at that first moment, said Daslete.

“My mother stayed at home and then started having a lot of pain in her legs. She screamed in pain, said it was a cramp, but that pain never went away. She was getting worse and worse and more restless – she would sit on the couch, on the chair, go to bed – and she didn’t want to eat anymore, even though she took the medicine prescribed by the doctor. We went back to the ‘post’ [o PSF] twice, because she continued [doente] in the same way”, detailed the daughter, in an audio sent to Excellency News’ WhatsApp.

Also according to Daslete, the mother underwent a new blood test for dengue, in addition to a complete blood count.

With these results in hand, the family sought the PSF of Jardim Atlântico again, where the doctor confirmed the seriousness of Zilda’s case and referred her to the Santa Efigênia Hospital on January 24, when she was hospitalized with suspected dengue. hemorrhage mentioned above.

“Her situation just got worse, worse. The doctors ordered several blood tests and an ultrasound, as well as a tomography we did on her on her own, which showed 5% of pulmonary involvement. Another exam showed that she also had thrombosis; and the doctor who attended her also raised the hypothesis of leukemia [câncer no sangue]saying that my mother would need to go through a consultation with a hematologist in Goiânia”, said Daslete.

After that, according to the daughter, the family is still waiting for Zilda’s transfer to an ICU bed. Until she was intubated this Saturday, Daslete detailed that the mother got worse and worse in those 17 days, and it was even necessary to receive blood transfusions with bags brought from Ceres, also due to anemia.

“To complete, my mother stopped feeding, started receiving food supplements [por sonda] on the doctor’s recommendation, she stopped turning over on her own in bed and, to top it off, she caught pneumonia. We’ve been to so many places to ask for help [para ela ser transferida para uma UTI]; we went after several politicians; councilors; of deputies; from the mayor [Fernando Carneiro] but no one has given us an answer yet [sobre a vaga] and the family is desperate, as one blames the other, pushing with his belly; and we don’t know what else to do because now, intubated, my mother is between life and death here in Niquelândia”, said Zilda’s daughter.

ANSWERS – forwarded to Excellence News by Zilda’s family, the updated report on the patient’s clinical condition was signed this Saturday/12 by the doctor Gledson Souza Maia.

The document contains information that Zilda is hospitalized in a serious condition; and that the release of the ICU vacancy, previously requested by the Municipal Health Department of Niquelândia, had been denied by the State Regulatory Complex (CRE) of SES-GO.

In the same vein, Gledson Maia confirmed that, in addition to the condition of deep vein thrombosis, there is a suspicion that Zilda is also affected by an acute lymphoid leukemia. [um tipo de sangue causado por um linfócito – tipo de célula responsável pela defesa do organismo – que sofre mutação na medula óssea por algum erro no DNA] – and that carrying out a specific examination [mielograma] it has not yet been possible due to the instability of the patient’s clinical condition.

The Secretary of Health, Cida Gomes, detailed that the worsening of the patient’s health condition, with her intubation today, led to the closing of three requests for the ICU vacancy that the folder under her command sent to CRE; and that a new request was entered today in the system of the State Health Department, with updated information on Zilda’s negative evolution at the Santa Efigênia Municipal Hospital.

Also according to Cida, the intubation also forced the Niquelândia Health Department to reinforce the need for the eventual transport of Zilda to an ICU to take place through the Emergency Medical Care Service (Samu 192), which can now only be made by the USA (Advanced Support Unit) of the Samu de Uruaçu which works as a Mobile ICU.

“The patient in question has been receiving treatment at our unit since January 24th. I was waiting for a vacancy in the two regulations, Samu 192 and CRE. However, CRE refused this regulation three times on the grounds that [o caso de Zilda] ‘did not fit the profile’ [de atendimento] of your units. Today [sábado] we re-inserted the patient into the CRE system and kept the 192 regulation, due to the worsening of the condition. She is, in fact, a serious patient and we need an ICU vacancy for her, with the utmost urgency “, said the secretary of Health of Niquelândia.