Fan of serial killers, young man kills boy on first date after meeting him on the internet

A German fan of serial killers stopped admiring them and decided to become one of them. The young woman used a dating app to meet a man, asked him on a date and killed him with a knife stab to the neck.

Identified only as Sarah M, the girl idolizes American serial killers Richard Ramirez (rapist, kidnapper, pedophile, burglar and Satanist, author of at least 13 murders) and Ted Bundy (raped and murdered several young women in the 1970s, having confessed to 30 homicides) and hung posters of both on the bedroom wall.

She was tried this week. In court, she said she had bought the knife five days before the crime, which took place in May 2021.

Sarah created a fake profile on the app using the name Domina Cherry and started chatting with Zeyed E.

That same day, the 38-year-old victim picked up Sarah from her apartment in Germany and, while driving, was stabbed in the neck.

The man even managed to pull the knife out of the girl and stop the car. The girl then ran away. Injured, Zeyed went to the hospital, where he fell into a coma and died three weeks later.

Still bloodied, Sarah was arrested an hour after the attack.

“I’m leaving now, I want to kill mine first. I’m excited. Wish me luck to make it work,” Sarah said on the night of the murder, in a voice message to a friend.

Upon receiving a 12-year sentence in a sociotherapeutic facility for the murder, the German raised the palm of her left hand where she had scribbled a pentagram – a symbol often used by Satanists. Previously, she even sported Nazi swastikas scrawled on her hands.

The judge handling the case said Sarah showed “a complete lack of empathy” for her victim, noting how before the murder she had searched the internet where to “correctly” stab a person in the neck and how long it would take to die.