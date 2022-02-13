FGTS, PIS/Pasep and bank accounts have forgotten money; see how to withdraw

Forgetting money in the bank may be considered impossible for many Brazilians, but according to the Central Bank (BC), more than R$ 50 billion are forgotten in inactive accounts in the Severance Indemnity Fund (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço).FGTS), shares of PIS/Pasep and in bank accounts.

See also: NEW aid of R$ 540 is released; see how to sign up

Money forgotten in the FGTS

According to information from Federal Savings Bankalmost 90 thousand inactive accounts from FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Emprego), they have money that has not been withdrawn, amounting to almost R$ 18.9 billion.

The resources of FGTS can be withdrawn by workers with a formal contract, rural and seasonal, intermittent, temporary, single, domestic and professional athletes.

PIS/Pasep Quotas

Many workers stopped withdrawing the money from the quotas of the PIS/Pasep. The resources are the right of the worker who worked with a formal contract between 1974 and 1988 and did not withdraw the benefit.

Currently, the amount reaches R$ 23.5 billion, which corresponds to a transfer to more than 10 million people. If the worker has died, quotas can be granted to his heirs and dependents.

Money forgotten in banks

If the citizen has forgotten values ​​in a bank account, it is possible to redeem them. According to the banks, the funds are from closed or active physical and legal accounts that are no longer used.

In most cases, the amounts are for restitution of undue charges, investments not sought after, among other situations. The amount forgotten in financial institutions reaches R$ 8 billion.

Where to consult?

Last Monday, the 7th, the central bank announced the creation of a new website for the Values ​​Receivable System (SRV). Through it, people and companies will be able to consult the amounts forgotten in bank accounts or in other bodies.

The BC informed that the new site will be available from next Monday, 14th. In this sense, if you verify that you really have values ​​to redeem, the amount can be requested from March 7th.

Finally, it should be noted that consultations cannot be carried out through the Central Bank’s website, now, the procedure must occur through the new address.