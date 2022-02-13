Find out about the partial vote for the glass house · TV News

The partial of the BBB 22 poll indicates that the public is undecided about the fate of Gustavo Marsengo and Larissa Tomásia in the game. The percentages are tight between “yes” and “no” for them to leave the glass house and enter once and for all in the dispute for the prize of R$ 1.5 million this Sunday (13).

According to research by TV news, 52.75% of voters want the two to enter the main confinement to move the game, while another 47.25% disapprove of the idea and want to leave the squad the way it is. More than 43 thousand participations were registered until the publication of this text.

The result was turned around during the live program on Friday (11). Before they were presented to Globo’s public on open TV, 55% did not want Pernambuco and Curitiba to be accepted.

The UOL poll, which registered more than 46 thousand votes, points out that 57.89% of the public rejects Gustavo and Larissa’s entry. Another 47.11% believe that, yes, they deserve a chance.

The polls, which do not have a scientific character, only portray a trend on the part of Big Brother Brasil viewers who vote on Globo’s website. The partial result has no scientific value or influence on the official result. Vote below:

Survey BBB 22 glass house: Should Larissa and Gustavo join the game?

Dynamics of the wall

The result of the glass house vote comes out a few minutes before the fourth wall forms, at the end of Sunday night (13). Angels of the week, Pedro Scooby and Paulo André will have to decide which one of them will be autoimmune and choose another person they would like to protect.

Leader Jade Picon will nominate someone and the whole house will vote in the confessional. “If the two residents of the glass house enter the game, they will be immune and will cast a vote, which will be open and in consensus. home and a counterattack from the leader indicated. Afterwards, we’ll have back and forth”, explained Tadeu Schmidt.

