find out when the poll results will be out

Gustavo and Larissa moved the last few hours in the BBB 22 with the entrance in the Glass House and now they are prepared for the result of the vote that will decide the future of the duo in the game. According to the explanation of the dynamics made by the presenter Thaddeus Schmidtthe public decides whether or not the two new contestants will remain in the reality show, that is, both enter or neither.

Also according to information from Big Brother Brasil, the result of the vote will be revealed this Sunday (13) before the formation of the wall. If the balance of votes is positive, the entry of the pair before the vote is necessary as they will gain the power to cast, in consensus, a single and open vote on any participant. According to the dynamics of this week’s wall, Gustavo and Larissa’s vote will be added to the other votes in the house.

According to the poll by tracklist, the result is fierce. Until the closing of this article, partial points to the entry of Larissa and Gustavo in BBB 22 with 50.51% of the votes. As for the opposite portion, 49.49% of the votes dispute the permanent non-participation of the new confined.

Confined from Casa de Vidro enjoy swimming pool

The glaziers were pampered by Big Boss this Saturday morning (12) and were able to visit the house’s garden and even take a dip in the pool. Super happy and excited, Larissa and Gustavo jumped into the water together.