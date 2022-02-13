Finger in the face, confusion and fights; América-MG vs Atlético-MG has hot weather at Independência | mining championship

Independência minutes before the final whistle looked like a brotherhood atmosphere. But it ended up boiling. Before América-MG x Atlético-MG this Saturday, in Horto, fans from both sides shared Pitangui Street in a friendly atmosphere. The temperature was soaring with the ball rolling, with confrontation in the stands.

Rivals in the last State final and also in Serie A, alviverdes and alvinegros played a very strong match. There were 11 fouls before the first 10 minutes. The most attention episode was the feud between Jair and Alê in the first half. They had a disagreement, with a finger in the face to everything else.

1 of 1 Alê puts his finger on Jair’s face in the América-MG x Atlético-MG classic — Photo: Reproduction/Premiere Alê puts his finger on Jair’s face in the América-MG x Atlético-MG classic — Photo: Reproduction/Premiere

The situation started with the midfielder of Galo making a lack in the midfield on shirt 10, who didn’t like it. He got up to get satisfaction, pointed his index finger at shirt 8’s forehead, who didn’t swallow. They docked.

Yellow for each side. A little later, Alê arrived with Jair near the Atlético bench. And the first mess. The visiting team’s reserves asked for the expulsion, push-push. And the referee only yellowed Guga.

Then there would be the last chapter of the disagreement. Alê gave Jair a cart, and he would be expelled. Before, however, Nathan fouled Wellington Paulista, and the referee called the previous foul. There would still be a disagreement between Arana and Patric, on the side, to the revolt of the Bank of America, without major effects.

When Atlético opened the scoring with Guilherme Arana, in the second stage, a confusion occurs in the midst of América’s fans. Galo fans infiltrated – there were exclusive sectors with 7 thousand tickets for the alvinegros – celebrated the goal of the side.

For the revolt of the Americans near the rightmost sector of the lower Pitangui. Below the banner of the organized crowd “Bafo do Coelho”, there were unfortunate scenes, and security had to call police reinforcements to separate.

To finish the boiling cauldron that was the classic of Independência, an episode of minimal scale, but curious. The, until then, calm Antonio Mohamed was angry when he received a warning from the fourth referee, when he saw the Galo coach leave the technical area to give the last instruction to Réver, who was going to replace Nacho.