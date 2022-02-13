Flamengo discloses related to the game against Nova Iguaçu – Flamengo

Paulo Sousa brings a list with some news

This Sunday (13), the Flamengo faces Nova Iguaçu, in a game valid for the sixth round of the Campeonato Carioca. The duel marks another one in the testing period of coach Paulo Sousa ahead of Mais Querido. Thus, in order to get the best out of the team, the Portuguese coach released the list of related teams for the next match.

CHECK OUT THE FLAMENGO RELATED:

Goalkeepers: Hugo, Diego Alves and Matheus Cunha

Sides: Filipe Luís, Isla, Matheuzinho, Ramon, Renê and Rodinei

Defenders: Cleiton, Fabrício Bruno, Gustavo Henrique and Léo Pereira

Steering wheels: Andreas Pereira, João Gomes, Thiago Maia and Willian Arão

Socks: Arrascaeta, Diego, Lázaro and Vitinho

Forwards: Gabigol, Marinho and Pedro

For comparison, the red-black will have only two absences, but the duo is considered unanimous in Paulo Sousa’s team. Bruno Henrique remains in the final stage of recovery from a thigh injury, while Rodrigo Caio treats his knee after undergoing arthroscopy in December. On the other hand, the duel against Nova Iguaçu could mark the debut of Fabrício Bruno for Mais Querido. The defender was named for the first time by the Portuguese coach.

Flamengo and Nova Iguaçu face each other at 19:00 (Brasília time), at the Raulino de Oliveira Stadium, in Volta Redonda. The match will feature Cariocão Play and FlaTV+, in pay-per-view format. However, as usual, Coluna do Fla brings the most red-black broadcast on the internet, with Rafa Penido in charge.