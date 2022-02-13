Flamengo vs Nova Iguaçu: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch

After a frustrating performance, but with victory, Flamengo returns to the field at 7pm this Sunday, at Estádio Raulino de Oliveira, to face Nova Iguaçu, for the 6th round of the Campeonato Carioca. The tendency is for Paulo Sousa to continue implementing the rotation scheme and trigger new developments in the team, the fourth placed in the State, with ten points added.

By the way, Sousa should not count on David Luiz and Bruno Henrique again, who, with physical limitations and spared for the Supercopa do Brasil, on the 20th, are still not training full time with the group (see more here). On the other hand, Vitinho returns from suspension, and Fabrício Bruno tends to debut.

DATASHEET

Flamengo vs Nova Iguaçu – 6th round of Carioca

Stadium: Raulino de Oliveira, in Volta Redonda (RJ)

Date and time: February 13, 2022 at 7pm

Referee: Yuri Elino Ferreira da Cruz

Assistants: Rodrigo Figueiredo Corrêa and Wallace Muller Santos

Where to watch: Cariocão Play, FlaTV+ and Real Time from LANCE!

FLAMENGO (Coach: Paulo Sousa)

Hugo Souza (Diego Alves); Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira (Fabrício Bruno) and Filipe Luís; Isla (Matheuzinho), Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira and Everton Ribeiro; Gabigol, Arrascaeta and Pedro.

Embezzlement: Rodrigo Caio, Bruno Henrique (injured) and David Luiz

Suspended: –

hanging: Gustavo Henrique and Cleiton

NOVA IGUAÇU (Coach: Carlos Vitor)

Luis Henrique, Léo, Gabriel Pinheiro, Gilberto, Rafinha, Vinícius Matheus, Vandinho, Dieguinho, Andrey, Luã Lucio and Samuel Granada.

Suspended: –

hanging: Luis Henrique, Gilberto, Vinicius Matheus and Samuel Granada