Fluminense vs Portuguesa: see where to watch, embezzlement, lineups and refereeing | carioca championship

Fluminense and Portuguesa face each other this Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), at the Nilton Santos Stadium, for the sixth round of the Campeonato Carioca – Maracanã remains closed for the change of field. THE ge tracks the match in real time – CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW .

+ See the Carioca Championship table

After winning four games in a row, including two classics against Flamengo and Botafogo, Fluminense not only entered the G-4 but has already become Carioca’s vice-leader with 12 points, just one behind Vasco. Tricolor can still take the lead in this round, but will not go to the field with full force. Abel Braga will spare the holders again and will rotate the squad in the last week before the debut in the Pré-Libertadores, against Millonarios in Colombia on the 22nd.

Owner of the best campaign among the teams with the lowest investment in the State so far, with seven points and in fifth place, Portuguesa is inspired by what Bangu did to try to beat Fluminense and continue dreaming of the G-4. But entering this round in the classification zone for the semifinal is a difficult task: in addition to winning, Lusa has to dry Flamengo or Botafogo and take a difference of four and five goals, respectively.

Retrospect: FLuminense and Portuguesa have already faced each other 78 times in history. Tricolor has a wide advantage in the confrontation with 62 wins, against eight for Lusa and eight more draws.

Streaming: Record TV, Cariocão Play, FluTV Play, Casimito (Twitch), Gaules (Twitch) and RonaldoTV (Twitch).

Record TV, Cariocão Play, FluTV Play, Casimito (Twitch), Gaules (Twitch) and RonaldoTV (Twitch). Real time: click here to follow all the moves of the game.

Abel decided to spare the first team once again and bet on a lineup similar to the one that beat Audax in the third round. This time, only Cris Silva should play from the starters, as the immediate reserves of the position, Pineida and Marlon, are injured. Who will win a chance is Nathan, one of the most expected signings of the crowd, but who only played in two of the team’s five matches this season.

Probable starting lineup: Fábio; David Duarte, Manoel and Lucas Claro; Calegari, Martinelli, Nonato and Cris Silva; Nathan, Arias and Cano.

3 of 4 Possible lineup of Fluminense to face Portuguesa — Photo: ge Possible lineup of Fluminense to face Portuguesa — Photo: ge

Who is out: Luan Freitas (right knee injury), John Kennedy (right foot injury), Pineida (right thigh), Marlon (right knee) and Felipe Melo (suspended).

Luan Freitas (right knee injury), John Kennedy (right foot injury), Pineida (right thigh), Marlon (right knee) and Felipe Melo (suspended). hanging: David Braz.

+ Read more news from Fluminense

Portuguese – coach: Marcus Grippi

After losing to Flamengo and Vasco, Portuguesa is looking to take points for the first time from a big team in this Carioca and trained hard with the dead ball to try to surprise. The midfielder Wellington Cezar, who was injured in the victory over Bangu a week ago, has a chance of returning to the team this round, which should not have many changes. Except for the coach: Marcus Grippi will have to serve suspension and will not be on the bench. The assistant Andrezão is the one who will command the team.

Likely lineup: Carlão, Watson, Marcão, Leandro Amaro and Sanchez; Sidney (Wellington Cezar), Jhonnatan and Patrick; Maikinho, Romarinho and Bruno Santos..

Who is out: nobody.

nobody. hanging: Marcao and Leandro Amaro.

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araujo

Bruno Arleu de Araujo Assistant 1: Thiago Rosa de Oliveira Esposito

Thiago Rosa de Oliveira Esposito Assistant 2: Raphael Carlos de Almeida Tavares dos Reis