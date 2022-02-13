Gabriel Menino likes Chelsea world champion post and causes controversy

Cut from the list of entries for the Club World Cup, Gabriel Menino generated controversy on social networks

THE palm trees took the runner-up in the Club World Cup last Saturday (12), after losing 2-1, in overtime, to the Chelsea.

Cut from the final list of entries for the tournament, Gabriel Menino, midfielder and right-back for Palmeiras, caused controversy on social media when he liked a post from Instagram Chelsea official celebrating the title.

The ‘print’ with the image showing Gabriel’s like was published on twitterwhich generated some dissatisfaction on the part of some people from Palmeiras.

It is worth mentioning that after the 1-0 victory against Água Santa, for the Paulista Championship, Abel Ferreira had warned that some names in the squad would not be compromised like others and that such behavior would be a watershed in the final decision of the World Cup list. .

Gabriel Menino likes a photo of the World Champion Chelsea reproduction

On the eve of the debut, Abel announced the 23 entries without the presence of highlights from the base category such as Patrick de Paula and Renan, in addition to Gabriel Menino himself.

Proud to be part of this family! Proud to be palm trees 💚💚 https://t.co/BAosfpZVYA — Gabriel Menino 🙏🏽🇧🇷🐷 (@gabrielmenino00) February 12, 2022

Last Saturday night (12), Gabriel Menino corrected his attitude and, via Twitter, posted a message in honor of the Palmeiras teammates who were runner-up at the World Cup.

Some fans were irritated by the midfielder’s behavior. Still angry with the loss of the World Cup, Verdão fans were not happy with Gabriel Menino’s attitude.

