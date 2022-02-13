Gemstone that fell from space sells for R$ 22.5 million

A black diamond was auctioned off by a Dubai company and is suspected to have been formed in stars or meteorite impacts.

A black diamond that fell from the sky, straight from space, was sold at a millionaire auction for R$ 22.5 million. The stone has 555.55 carats and was named Enigma by Sotheby’s company. The most accepted theory is that the piece was formed billions of years ago, in the collision of meteorites with Earth.

“Carbon diamonds are believed to have been formed outside the Earth, either by chemical vapor caused by meteorites colliding with Earth or even coming in the meteorites themselves,” Sophie Stevens, jewelry expert at Sotheby’s Dubai, told The Associated. pressure

The sale of the diamond took place between the 3rd and 9th of February. The Enigma is considered, by Guinness World Records, the largest cut diamond in the world to be auctioned. The information is from Portal R7.

Despite the ad classifying it as an “interstellar” stone, its origin is a mystery. Black diamonds are found in rocks close to the Earth’s surface. It is more common for them to appear in countries such as Brazil and the Central African Republic.

Also, the part has small amounts of hydrogen and nitrogen. Details like this make the diamond’s origin a mystery, but the two most accepted possibilities are star formation or meteorite impacts.