Giant sailboats parade along the edge of Rio and surprise bathers | Rio de Janeiro

Those passing by the beaches of Rio de Janeiro this Sunday morning saw an unusual scene: seven large sailboats, reminiscent of caravels, paraded through the sea.
It is an exhibition of vessels from the Candles Latin America 2022, which takes place every four years and brings together Navy ships from seven Latin American countries. The event marks the beginning of the celebrations of the 200th anniversary of the Independence of Brazil.
The host country is represented by the Sailing Ship (NVe) “Cisne Branco”, which paraded accompanied by “Libertad” and “Bernardo Houssay” (Argentina), “Guayas” (Ecuador), “Unión” (Peru), “Capitán Miranda” (Uruguay) and “20 de Julio” (Colombia) – the Mexican “Cuauhtémoc” does not participate in the Brazilian stage.
Navy sailboats from seven Latin American countries paraded along the coast of Rio — Photo: Marina Araújo/TV Globo
Sailboats pass by the beaches of Barra da Tijuca, São Conrado, Leblon, Ipanema and Copacabana.
“These are four-masted sailboats and, for the most part, they are school ships that will be in the Port of Rio de Janeiro to promote cultural activities”, said Commander Sousa Freitas, of the Brazilian Navy.
Bathers and pedestrians stopped to see the sailboats along the shore — Photo: Marina Araújo/TV Globo
Sailboat on the edge of Leblon — Photo: Marina Araújo/TV Globo