Gil do Vigor vents and rebuts homophobes: ‘A real kiss’

Economist Gilberto Nogueira, better known as Gil do Vigor, sent a message to homophobes who judge gay men who kiss in public and said he will no longer hide who he is. The statement came hours after a video showed the influencer, alongside the former farmhand of A Fazenda Rico, kissing a boy who was in the audience of the show “Ensaios da Anitta”, yesterday.

Through his profile on Twitter, the Pernambuco native spoke about the past, when he lived in fear and hiding his true essence, but highlighted that, nowadays, he allows himself to be free.

I spent years in fear, hiding and denying who I am! That’s why today I really kiss, I allow myself to live my feelings and to the homophobes who judge a gay woman for kissing, I won’t stop! We were born to be free and it’s okay to love and allow yourself.

Gil do Vigor