Government cancels trip of Secretary Mario Frias and advisors to Russia, Hungary and Poland | Politics

The federal government informed this Saturday (12) that it has decided to cancel the trip of the special secretary for Culture, Mario Frias, and advisors to the ministry to Russia, Hungary and Poland. The group would be part of President Jair Bolsonaro’s entourage, who is embarking on an official mission to Russia and Hungary this Monday (14).

The cancellation was defined the day after the Public Ministry asked the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) to investigate another trip by Mario Frias – this one, to New York, in December 2021. Frias and an advisor spent R$ 78 thousand in funds public meetings to meet in person with businessman Bruno Garcia and jiu-jitsu fighter Renzo Gracie (see details below).

The Special Secretariat for Culture, linked to the Ministry of Tourism, informed in a note that the participation of the members of the portfolio was canceled “due to the orientation of the presidency”. Bolsonaro’s visit to Russian President Vladimir Putin had been scheduled since 2021 – and has been held up, under criticism, even as tensions on Russia’s border with Ukraine escalate.

“Due to the orientation of the presidency, which requested the reduction of the entourage of all ministries that would go to the agendas in Russia and Hungary, there was no longer any sense to keep the trip to the agenda only in Poland, the trip being canceled to reschedule on another date” , informed the Secretary of Culture in a note.

The cancellation was revealed by journalist Lauro Jardim’s blog on the website of the newspaper O Globo.

According to the columnist, the trip would last ten days, and Mario Frias would travel accompanied by four advisors – the assistant secretary, Hélio Ferraz; the chief of staff, Raphael Azevedo; the Development Secretary, André Porciúncula, and the Audiovisual Secretary, Felipe Pedri.

The Secretary of Culture did not disclose which commitments the delegation’s delegation would have in the three European countries. The schedule for Jair Bolsonaro’s official trip released until this Saturday did not include Poland, which was included in the itinerary of Mario Frias’ team.

MP asks for investigation of another trip

On Friday (11), the Public Ministry that works with the TCU asked the court to investigate the expenses of Mario Frias and assistant secretary Hélio Ferraz on their December trip to New York.

The international commitment was classified as “urgent” in the government system, according to information available on the Transparency Portal. Each of the passengers cost R$ 39,000 between tickets and accommodation. See details in the video below:

MP asks for investigation of Mário Frias’ spending on a trip to New York

1 of 2 Portal da Transparência indicates cost of the trip of Secretary Mario Frias — Photo: Reproduction Transparency Portal indicates the cost of the trip of Secretary Mario Frias — Photo: Reproduction

The deputy attorney general of the MP with the TCU, Lucas Rocha Furtado, says that the investigation is necessary “in the face of evidence of overlapping of private interests with the public interest, with offense to the constitutional principles of legality, the impersonality of morality and economy”.

The blog of journalist Lauro Jardim also showed that Mario Frias received a refund, with public money, of R$ 1,849.97 referring to the Covid tests he took to travel to New York and participate in the meetings.

Payment is also available on the Transparency Portal. In the description of the expense, it is written: “Refund required by the server Mario Luis Frias due to the requirement to perform a diagnostic molecular test for Sars-Cov-2 (Covid-19)”.