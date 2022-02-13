Guedes is studying the privatization of Caixa Tem and using the money for social programs

During an event of the Superior Electoral Court, held on Tuesday, the 8th, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedesdeclared that the digital bank box has could be privatized and the proceeds from privatization could be passed on to the most vulnerable citizens through a cash transfer program.

Guedes explained that Caixa Tem, under the command of Caixa Econômica Federal, is backed by BRL 100 billion on the market. The platform was developed by the state-owned company in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and served as a tool for payments for social programs such as emergency aid.

“[O Caixa Tem] It is a very valuable bank, therefore, it is worth around R$ 100 billion by market estimate. Tomorrow, in a large program of income and wealth transfer to the most fragile Brazilians, we can privatize and distribute these resources”, declared the minister during the event.

Cash has resources

For Guedes, the idea of ​​transforming public resources into income transfers for the most vulnerable contributes to the reduction of social inequality in the country.

“Brazil has many resources that, with this digital dimension, we will start to manage much better and really transform these public resources into income transfers, an opportunity to reduce social inequality. We have a very optimistic view of the future regarding the country. We don’t get down. We surprised the world with the resilience and vigor of our democracy. The different powers collaborating with each other and giving a surprising response to the world”, said the minister.

Also according to the minister, so far, the government has been successful in digitizing around 100 million Brazilians, of which 68 million have been through social benefits available at the bank. And the idea is to increase more and more the public of benefited citizens. Further details on a possible privatization were not released.