Highlight of Palmeiras, Veiga reveals that he did not ask to leave against Chelsea: ‘Abel chose to change’

Palmeiras player was substituted in the Club World Cup final, but not willingly

THE palm trees was defeated by Chelsea this Saturday by 2-1 in overtime for the FIFA Club World Cup final. Author of the goal alviverde, Raphael Veiga was substituted in the 33rd minute of the second half, right after collapsing on the lawn. However, it was not at the player’s request that he left the field.

“I didn’t ask to leave, it was something from the game. I ended up giving four or five very strong spikes, I ended up feeling sick. Then I went out, drank some water, I was already better. But Abel chose to make the switch”, revealed the player in an interview with Bandsports.

“I respect him, always what he did, it brought benefits to the team”, completed Veiga.

The player also approved the team’s performance.

“We were competitive, we were smart. If there’s something good to take away, it’s that we’re on the right track,” said Veiga.

Raphael Veiga celebrates Palmeiras’ goal against Chelsea Francois Nel/Getty Images

After the runner-up, Palmeiras turns its attention to the Campeonato Paulista. The next match is this Wednesday, against Ferroviária, away from home.