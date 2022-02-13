How do electrical implants that made paraplegics walk work?

Three paraplegic patients were able to walk again with the help of electrical implants placed in the spine, in conjunction with artificial intelligence. The devices were able to re-establish communication between the patients’ brain and spine.

In addition to walking, the volunteers were able to perform other activities, such as swimming, cycling and sailing, all after just four hours of operation. However, the researchers warn that this is not a cure for paralysis, as the use of technology in everyday life is still quite complicated.

Volunteers were able to perform actions such as walking, swimming and even cycling. Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The researchers, however, recognize that electrical implants are a major improvement in quality of life for paraplegic patients. The devices are connected to the spinal cord of patients, which have the function of sending signals from the brain to the legs.

Because of this, some people who have accidents that damage the nerves in the spinal cord are paralyzed and become paraplegic. In the study in question, which has been carried out since 2014, all volunteers had lost leg movements after motorcycle accidents.

How does surgery work?

In the surgery, which is still experimental, the volunteers received 18 electrical implants along the entire length of the spinal cord. The devices emit synchronized electrical signals that simulate the action of neurons responsible for making the brain activate the muscles of the trunk and legs.

These electrodes are connected to a tablet with an artificial intelligence system, which allows the patient to trigger commands that allow the performance of actions such as bending and straightening the knees. These commands emulate the action of the brain in controlling the lower limbs.

Electrical implants have been tested since 2014, when testing in animal models began. At first, the team tested the system in mice, which had their marrow removed. Then, the experiment was repeated in monkeys, and, in 2018, in humans.

At the time, David Mzee, who was paraplegic for 20 years, was able to walk again with the help of a walker after receiving the electronic implants. However, the devices used now are much more sophisticated, using electrodes and cables made especially for this experiment.

More modern and customized implants

The personalized character of each implant allows researchers to take into account the specific characteristics of the lesions of each of the participants. Just one day after the operations, the volunteers were able to stand, walk, swim and even cycle.

“This was thanks to the specific stimulation programs that we developed for each type of motor action,” said study co-author Grégoire Courtine. “Patients can select the desired activity on the tablet, and the corresponding protocols are received by the pacemaker located in the abdomen”, details the researcher.

Via: BBC and Brazilian Mail

