Hugo Torres, former guerrilla and political opponent arrested in Nicaragua, dies – International

Hugo Torres Jimnez has been imprisoned in Nicargua since June 13, 2021 (photo: Oscar Navarrete/AFP)

Former guerrilla Hugo Torres Jimnez, one of 46 opponents of Daniel Ortega’s government arrested since last year in Nicaragua, died this Saturday (12), after being arrested in June 2021 with other opponents by the government headed by the man he rescued himself.

“It is with deep regret that we communicate the death of our beloved father,” his children said in an obituary broadcast by the opposition bloc Unida Nacional Azul e Branco (UNAB), of which Torres was a member.

Detained since June 13, 2021 in the El Chipote prison, Jimnez was taken to a hospital in December for health complications, according to people close to him.

“By the express close will of our father, no funeral honors will be celebrated, nor (there will be) public ceremonies,” the family added.

“Vilipendian and treated like a criminal, Hugo died of sadness and knowing that his entire heroic life was trampled on by those he risked his life for so many times,” wrote poet Gioconda Belli, who lives in exile, on Twitter.

(photo: AFP)

“Betrayals are the most difficult cancer that a good and upstanding man like Hugo can suffer,” added Belli.

The Ortega government has not commented on his death so far.

the comrade

Torres, 73, was vice president of the opposition Democratic Renovation Union (Unamos), formerly known as the Sandinista Renewal Movement (MRS, center left), created in 1995 by activists who disagreed with Ortega’s political leadership.

His organization, like many others in the opposition, met under the UNAB.

He was also a prominent Sandinista guerrilla and retired army general. In 1974, he risked his life in an operation to free a group of political prisoners from the Somoza dictatorship, including Ortega.

Then General Hugo Torres, right, in a photo taken on June 10, 1988 in Nicaragua (photo: Oscar Navarrete/AFP)

“46 years ago I risked my life to get Daniel Ortega out of prison,” Torres recalled in a video he recorded before his arrest in June, accused of disregarding national integrity.

In power since 2007 and leader of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), Ortega has his wife, Rosario Murrillo, as vice president. He got his fourth term in a row in November last year, after the arrests of 46 opponents, including seven possible opponents.

All were accused by the Public Ministry of undermining national integrity and promoting foreign interference. Among them, 18 have already been found guilty by justice in the last two weeks and seven have been sentenced to between 8 and 13 years in prison.

Government held accountable

According to former guerrilla and exiled Sandinista dissident Mnica Baltodano, Torres died in hospital, where he was taken prisoner.

“We know that he left (the police prison) El Chipote (to the hospital) seriously ill,” said Baltodano, who attributed his death to “brutal detention” and “lack of timely response” by the authorities.

“Ortega is also responsible for this death,” Baltodano told 100 Noticias, broadcast over the internet.

“We are very sorry for this death of a hero, a true hero of the struggles against the dictatorships that dominated Nicargua, the Somoza dictatorship and now the Ortega dictatorship, what a brutal and criminal dictatorship,” Baltodano told 100 Noticias channel, broadcast through the Internet.

The Unamos group had already denounced last January that Torres’ health had deteriorated in prison and demanded that the government inform him about his situation.

“He was subjected to physical and psychological torture in the detention center”, said Unamos this Saturday.

Most of the opponents arrested are elderly people, who had health complications.

Most are in the police prison of the Directorate of Judicial Assistance (DAJ) in Mangua, known as El Chipote, and a few are under house arrest.

fight against Somoza

Torres participated in two high-profile guerrilla operations during the struggle against the dictatorship of the Somoza dynasty, which ruled for nearly half a century until it was overthrown by an armed revolution by the FSLN in 1979.

“I am 73 years old, I never thought that at this stage of my life, I would be fighting in a civic and peaceful way against a new dictatorship”, he said before being arrested.

“If there was a hero of that fight, that person was Hugo Torres,” said fellow Sandinista dissident Julio Lpez.

His death “not only painful, it’s a shame” that “he had to die as a prisoner and that his jailer is the one who freed him from the prisons of Somocism”, he repudiated.

“Nimo, that history is on our side”, was Torres’ last message to Nicaraguans.