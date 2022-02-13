Husband of ex-BBB Sol Vega dies of Covid-19 in the interior of São Paulo

THE husband of ex-BBB Sol Vegabusinessman Tibério Cavagnini, 60, died this Saturday (12) as a result of complications of covid-19, in São Paulo. According to the participant of the 4th edition of the reality show, her partner was not vaccinated against the disease.

On social media, she reported this morning that the partner could not resist and died at 2:30 am. “Guys, I thought this moment would never come, but Tiberius passed away,” she said, showing that she was at a funeral home.

The businessman was admitted to a bed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Itapira Hospital. Last Saturday (5), he was intubated after reaching 80% lung involvement. As reported to the portal G1on Monday (7), the husband needed to undergo hemodialysis due to kidney impairment and because he was “poor urinating”.

The couple had been together for 16 years, according to the publication. He worked as a businessman in the interior of São Paulo, he was Italian and had lived in Brazil for 20 years. He and the former BBB had a house in Itapira, but they were divided between the city and Rio de Janeiro, where she works. Sol was in Rio de Janeiro when she received the call from her husband in which she reported being with shortness of breathe.

Immunization support

As the actress told G1The man not vaccinated against Covid-19 for fear of reaction. She clarified that supports immunization against the disease, and both she and her mother received doses of the drug against the coronavirus. “I’m in favor of the vaccine, we vaccinate since childhood. I told him that he needed to be vaccinated, but he didn’t want to, I can’t force him”, she explained.

Before her death, the artist had expressed apprehension about her husband’s health, but hopeful that he would recover. “I hope he will be with me soon because I need him.”

