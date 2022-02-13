‘I seem to have lost IQ points’, says neurologist who researches and suffers from long-term covid

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on ‘I seem to have lost IQ points’, says neurologist who researches and suffers from long-term covid 5 Views

Doctor looks at image exam

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Scientific studies have shown changes in the brain in imaging tests of patients who have had covid

While preparing to recruit dozens of people for a long-term scientific research on covid in the coming months, neurologist Clarissa Yasuda divides these professional commitments with a routine of her own to deal with the consequences of the disease, which she had in August 2020, in your brain.

“I didn’t go back to normal, I didn’t go back to my pre-covid from a cognitive point of view, involving attention, agility, flexibility… After a year and a half, I think I recovered 30-40% of what I lost. But I didn’t recover 100% , I’m not the same person. I looked like I lost some IQ points [quociente de inteligência]”, says the 46-year-old neurologist, professor at the Faculty of Medical Sciences at the State University of Campinas (Unicamp).

“It’s a very thankless disease. After a year and a half, with a lot of effort, a lot of discipline, combining a lot of things, I got a little better. I have an anxiety that I won’t fully recover (cognitive abilities), but I’m resigning myself to that possibility.”

Yasuda acknowledges that her work allows her to “notice very subtle differences” in her cognitive abilities and functions. “I’m seeing both sides”, summarizes the neurologist, referring to her professional and personal experience in facing the long covid.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Teacher accused of having sex with student reveals she drank ‘baptized drink’

One physical education teacher is suspected of having sex with a student after a graduation …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved