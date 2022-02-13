Income Tax 2022: Prepare the documents now and receive a refund before – 02/13/2022

Delivery of the 2022 Income Tax should start in the first week of March. Organize the paperwork soon to speed up the completion of the program and submit the declaration at the beginning of the deadline. Whoever delivers first is more likely to receive the refund sooner. Not to mention the relief of getting rid of this obligation soon.

Also, if you happen to notice that some information or document is missing, you’ll have more time to go through paperwork before the deadline for submission at the end of April. The official program for completing the declaration must be made available by the Federal Revenue in the last week of February.

See below which are the essential documents, as well as tips to facilitate the task of keeping up with the tax authorities.

Retrieve last year’s statement

If you filed a tax return last year, you probably have a copy of the file saved on your computer or a printed version. This file will speed up the completion of several fields of the 2022 declaration, especially the list of assets. If you don’t remember where you saved the file or lost the statement, you can ask the IRS for a copy.

Are you going to declare for the first time?

If you are going to declare an IR for the first time, you will need your CPF (Individual Taxpayer Registration) numbers and your voter registration number, in addition to your residential data and your profession. If the declaration is made together with your spouse, the program will also ask for his CPF.

Take CPF from dependents

If you have dependents or children, you will need to inform the CPFs of all of them in the declaration, including children. Babies born from 2017 onwards have the CPF number informed on the Birth Certificate.

If any of your dependents still do not have the CPF, you can request the document directly on the website of the Federal Revenue Service or at any civil registry office, branches of Banco do Brasil, Caixa Econômica Federal or Correios.

Ask for the company’s earnings report

Companies have until the end of February to provide their employees with proof of income for 2021. This document states how much you received as a salary, how much you paid in IR at source and INSS.

The report may bring other details, such as health plan expenses or pension plan applications, when these benefits are offered by the company.

You will also need proof of income from your spouse and dependents if they work and file your income tax together with you.

Were you fired in 2021? Get the report from the old company

If you were fired or changed jobs in 2021, look for the termination paperwork, receipts for FGTS and unemployment insurance. Ask the old company’s HR to send you proof of earnings from the period you were still there.

Retired must apply for a document at the INSS

If you receive a retirement or pension from the INSS, don’t forget to download your income statement from the Social Security website from the end of February. You must have a password to access government websites (.gov.br) to obtain the document.

Bank must provide investment report

All your financial information, such as current account balances, savings accounts and how much your investments yielded in 2021 will be detailed in the earnings report provided by the bank.

If you have an account or investments in more than one bank, you need to get the reports from all the institutions. Most of them make the document available on the internet from the second half of February.

This also applies to those who have investments in Treasury Direct or in shares. Ask for the document at the bank or brokerage company where you purchased the papers.

If you contribute to a private pension plan (PGBL/VGBL) or pension fund, or if you are already receiving a benefit, the institution that administers the plan must also send you a receipt with the amounts paid or received by you in the last year.

Organize receipts from doctors and dentists

Expenses with doctors, dentists and other health professionals, exams, hospitalizations and health plans can be fully deducted from the Income Tax, but they need to be well organized. You must keep the papers for at least five years, in case the IRS decides to prove the veracity of the information.

Separate all receipts, invoices and expense slips paid over the past year. Check if the papers contain the name of the provider, address, the service provided, value, CPF or CNPJ of the person who provided the service, in addition to their full name and CPF. If the expense was made by your dependent or feeding, his name and CPF must appear on the document.

Stay tuned for reimbursements for appointments and exams made by the health plan. These amounts must be deducted from medical expenses actually paid by you. Only the difference between the amount you paid and what was reimbursed by the plan can be used for income tax deduction. Ask the plan operator for a detailed report.

Pay attention to education expenses

The topic is a recurring doubt from taxpayers. The Federal Revenue only accepts the deduction of expenses with kindergarten schools (nurseries, preschools), elementary, secondary, higher, graduate or technical courses. It is not worth spending on extracurricular courses, such as English or ballet, nor on college preparatory courses or public competitions.

Expenses with the purchase of books, notebooks, uniforms or any other school supplies are also not accepted. Lunch or food expenses that are not included in school tuition are also not deductible.

Gather the payment slips or receipts, which must bring the name of the school and the CNPJ, in addition to the name of the student. In addition to your education expenses, you can also deduct the education expenses of your dependents and food.

Did you buy or sell a property or car? See how to act

Did you sell or buy a car, motorcycle, house, apartment or any other asset in the past year? Then look for the contract, deed, invoice or receipt and write down the main information, such as name and CPF/CNPJ of the person who bought or sold it, if the business was paid in cash, on installment or financed.

In the case of financing, also note the bank name, contract number, the amount financed, number and value of installments, in addition to the down payment. All these details must be described in the declaration of goods.

Did you make a profit on the sale of the good? Tax may be late

If there was a profit from the sale of a property, car or other asset, you need to complete the Capital Gains program for 2021 (GCAP 2021), available on the Federal Revenue website, and then transport the information to the IR 2022 program.

However, you may already owe the IRS, because capital gains tax must be collected in the month following the sale of the asset. If the sale took place in May 2021, for example, the tax should have been paid by June.

But there are some exceptions, such as using all the money from the sale of one home to buy another within six months. If your case does not fit the exceptions and the GCAP program has charged tax payable, settle the debt as soon as possible to avoid greater fines, in addition to running the risk of having your return withheld in the fine mesh.

Did you get rent? Must collect the lion meat

Self-employed workers and people who receive other sources of income, such as rent and alimony, are required to pay the Carnê-Leão monthly, a kind of anticipation of the following year’s Income Tax.

If you received any of these sources of income over the past year, but did not pay the 2021 Carnê-Leão, log onto the Revenue website, follow the instructions for filling out and make late payments as soon as possible to avoid greater fines and withholding of your income. statement in the fine mesh.

The IR 2022 program allows you to import the information entered in the Carnê-Leão 2021, which speeds up the completion of the declaration.

Gather consortium papers, loans, inheritances and pensions

There are still some specific cases that deserve extra attention when filling out the income tax return, such as alimony payments, donations, receiving inheritances, contracting loans or consortia of assets.

If you carried out any of these operations in the last year, organize the documents now to speed up the completion of the IR 2022 declaration.