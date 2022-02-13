Income Tax: 600 thousand declarations are in the fine mesh – 02/13/2022 – Market

At least 600,000 income tax returns delivered in 2021 are in the fine mesh, according to data from the Federal Revenue. The number reaches one million when considering the total number of documents in the mesh from previous years, which adds up to 400 thousand.

The statements go to the IR fine mesh for mistakes made by taxpayers. Among the main flaws are the omission of income of the holder or his dependents, errors when reporting health expenses or the inclusion of dependents who do not meet the tax rules, among others.

To receive the refund, the taxpayer must correct the error by submitting a rectifying statement. First, however, you need to know what caused the document to be withheld. This information is obtained from the e-CAC Portal, which is the Federal Revenue Service’s Virtual Service Center.

You must have an access code and password to enter the system. The creation of the code and password is done with the receipt numbers of the 2021 and 2020 declarations. It is also possible to enter the e-CAC using the gov.br system password.

After accessing the virtual center, the taxpayer must go to “Services in Highlight”, above, on the left side of the screen, and click on “My Income Tax (DIRPF Extract)”. The statements for each year appear in a blue bar above. The taxpayer can click on the one for 2021. However, it is also possible to know what the error was when accessing “Mesh Pending”, in “Processing”.

Under “Processing”, there is detailed information about the IR in the “Processing Statement” link. You must click on the year in which you want to check the data. When opening the summary of the declaration, the reason that led the taxpayer to the fine mesh will be indicated.

How to send the IR rectifying statement

To make the rectification, the citizen needs to access the IRPF 2021 program. If necessary, update it. When opening the program, a message will appear warning about a new version. Click “Update” and wait for the procedure to complete.

There are two options for making the correction. The first is to open the declaration by clicking on the taxpayer’s name. The second is to go straight to the “Rectify” button on the home screen. The symbol is an R inside an orange arrow. The program will ask if you want to continue. Choose “Yes”.

To make the correction, it is necessary to go to the exact sheet where the error is. For example, if a salary lower than that received was informed, the correction must be in the “Taxable Income Received from PJ” form. Fill in the correct data.

When completing the change of data, the taxpayer must go to “Deliver declaration”, whose icon is on the left side. Before, however, it is recommended to verify the data. Just click on the green check sign above.

Red issues prevent submission. The yellow ones, no. Confirm the bank details and send the IR. After 24 hours of sending the rectifier, it is already possible to check in the e-CAC if the document has been accepted. In this case, the refund will be released by the IRS soon, in a residual lot.