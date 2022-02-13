INFALLIBLE! Follow these steps to have more limit on Nubank

THE credit card, when used sparingly, is very useful. From covering small day-to-day expenses, such as helping in an emergency, a credit card is necessary. THE Nubank is one of the digital banks that offers the most advantages to its customershowever it may happen that your limit is not in line with your earnings.

And if that’s the case, know that there are some things you can do to increase your credit limit on your Nubank card.

Check out below 5 tips that will help you to be seen with good eyes by Nubank:

One of the first things you can do if you want to increase your Nubank limit It’s use your Nubank account to leave your money and hire the company’s servicessuch as life insurance or investments, for example, so that Nubank has more information about your financial behavior.



Always keep your income value updated in the app

In addition to the purchase information, made by the algorithms, know that this is not the only thing analyzed by Nubank when providing more limit. It also analyzes the personal information, the positive registration and mainly, the customer monthly incomesoon, it is essential that this information is updated in your applicationsince your credit analysis depends on them.

Updating your income on the Nubank app is easy. Just follow these steps:

Login to your account and click your avatar in the upper left corner to open your profile.

After doing this, enter the menu options, click on “My Data” and then on the “Monthly Income” option.

After that, just inform the amount you receive per month and send the updated receipt.

Avoid splitting the bill

Although there is this option to pay the invoice in installments and pay less than the total amount, doing so could end up shooting you in the footsince, it will show that you spent more than you could afford, harming your credit analysis.

Be patient and build your relationship with Nubank

As much as you can pay everything on time, avoid having a dirty name, always do credit card purchases and follow all the tips, it may still not be enough for the bank, because it happens that the company still doesn’t see it as viable and safe to release a higher limit, if you have little time and account and transactions.

You need, in addition to doing everything right as we indicated, to build a good customer and payer relationship with the bank, and that takes time.