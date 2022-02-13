Infected report persistence of sequelae of Covid-19

Cough, fever, sore throat and headache should always draw attention in times of a pandemic, as they are recurring symptoms of Covid-19. But for those who have been infected, it is necessary to reinforce caution, as the situation can go further: sometimes, these symptoms can persist even after 14 days of infection and with a test with a negative result. According to experts, this can even occur in cases where the disease was not serious, as the sequelae of the coronavirus vary widely and are still being discovered. In infections by the Ômicron variant, even, the persistence of symptoms even after the end of the infection is also being observed. Health authorities also warn that the sequelae may require medical care, especially in cases where the individual already had some comorbidity.

Infectologist Marcos Moura explains that the symptoms of infection by the variants of the coronavirus are very similar, even at this post-covid moment, but they can be broad. “A multitude of symptoms can be associated with Covid-19. But people often don’t know that this can happen.” Among the sequelae, he mentions that it is possible to observe cardiovascular diseases, lung diseases, dermatological and neurocognitive diseases. But there are more common symptoms that tend to remain even after the person tests negative, such as coughing, for example. In addition, he reveals that “neurocognitive problems such as depression, anxiety and lack of concentration associated with the post-covid moment can occur. As the scenario of the pandemic as a whole also caused this type of problem, many people are unaware that these symptoms can still be related to the disease.”

This is the case of Ana Carolina Monteiro, 22, a biology student, who tested positive for Covid-19 in early 2021. She did not have a fever or difficulty breathing, but the fatigue she felt during the illness remained even months after being infected. . She also began to experience memory difficulties and mental confusion. But the situation caught her attention even more when she started to see tufts of hair falling out while taking a shower, and realized that her body had undergone a change. “A year later, some of these symptoms still remain. I have difficulty concentrating in a way I haven’t felt before. There are things whose smell will never be the same again. It’s hard to explain,” she says.

In December 2020, when Raphael Domingos, 23, a journalism student, was infected, the main change in his life was due to the loss of his sense of smell and taste. “In the first few months, (the loss of smell) was complete. Then I started to smell and taste different for certain foods, especially fried foods, coffee and alcoholic beverages”, he says. Currently, he explains that he just sometimes feels the different taste, but he is not sure if it is because of an improvement or because he has gotten used to the situation.

Content continues after ad

Alvanir Andrade, a 54-year-old nurse, was recently infected, in January, with the Ômicron variant. Even though this is considered a milder variant, and Alvanir has already returned to her routine, she says that she still has symptoms such as back pain, cough and, sometimes, tiredness. As she is part of the group of people with comorbidity, having asthma, she believes that this permanence may be even more pronounced for this reason.

When to seek medical help

According to infectious disease specialist Marcos Moura, every person who has the symptoms described should seek medical advice. He explains that “even with the diagnosis, the doctor can evaluate and make a consultation focused on the therapeutic character and prognosis of that patient. This leads to better monitoring and identification, including whether the person needs to stay home or have a hospital evaluation.” Among the most worrying symptoms are those that present damage to the respiratory system, body pain and shortness of breath.

Moura also explains that, with Ômicron, one of the most common symptoms has been a sore throat – which represents a difference from the previous variants. In addition, symptoms like that of Raphael and Ana Carolina, who still suffer from the loss of smell and taste, are no longer common with the new variant.

important care

The infectious disease specialist also warns that, in addition to taking care of health protocols, as there is a risk of reinfection, after having the disease it is interesting to take some health care so that the recovery can be complete. He warns that “especially for people who have suffered the most, it is necessary to have good hydration and have a moment of rest to be able to return to activities properly”.

For those who have underlying diseases and are still showing any type of symptom, the specialist indicates that a medical reassessment is necessary. As Covid-19 affects immunity, there are cases where medicine and care need to be changed.