It wasn’t with Bitcoin or Coca-Cola: the best investment in the history of Warren Buffett multiplied his equity 5 times and now he can form a new ‘crop’ of millionaires in Brazil

Warren Buffet he is not considered the biggest investor in the world for nothing, his wealth of more than 110 billion dollars is there to prove it. nicknamed Oracle of Omaha because of his almost “magical” abilities, he made most of his fortune investing in actions. In its portfolio, there are companies such as disney, Coke, apple and Walmart ‒ solid companies that deliver consistent results over the long term.

But what few people know is that the Buffett’s best investment of his life it was not a stock, nor a public security, much less a cryptocurrency.

The biggest investor in the world bet on a profitable market, almost immune to crises and more solid than any other company listed on American stock exchanges. A market that has been present in our daily lives for thousands of years and is essential for our survival as a human species. That it has “infinite demand” and that it won’t cool down anytime soon.

Still don’t know what market this is?

He’s pop, he’s tech, he’s everything…

Yes, I’m talking about agribusiness.

Buffet bought a farm of 16 hectares in his home state of Omaha in 1986. By then, he had already made his first millions and cemented his name as one of the “heavyweights” of the financial market. Even so, he decided to bet on a farm without ever having used a hoe in his life and knowing nothing about the rural sector.

Why would the “best of all time” investor do that? Wouldn’t it have been better to have remained only in the stocks of your beloved American companies? I let Buffett himself answer: “I had no downside and very significant upside potential”. In other words, the mega-investor saw no chance of the business going downhill – on the contrary, he strongly believed in the potential of this investment to a lot of money.

Said and done: your investment quintupled and he “gathered another million” (pardon the pun) to his account.

If even the biggest investor in the world has decided to diversify its investments and seek profits in agribusiness, then there is no reason for you not to know more about this promising market either.

And the good news is that you don’t have to buy a farm like Buffett did. There is a much more practical and intelligent way to have a chance to enter the new “crop” of millionaires from the agribusiness.

Warren Buffett is no fool or anything. If he likes solid investments, then agribusiness is the perfect application, as it is about one of the strongest and most resilient industries in the worldalmost immune to crises.

Just think about your behavior when finances tighten: do you stop buying food or the latest generation cell phone? Do you ditch the grocery store or Disney travel plans?

The living proof of the strength of agro was the pandemic. In 2020, the most critical year of the health and economic crisis, Brazilian GDP fell by 4.1%, while that of agriculture grew 2%according to the IBGE.

And in 2021, when unemployment hit the country, the sector generated 150 thousand jobs. Apparently, the phrase “the agro does not stop” is not just a propaganda slogan:

Manchete says that agribusiness created more than 150 thousand jobs in 2021. Source: Correio Braziliense, February 6, 2022.

In addition to this remarkable resilience, agribusiness has another aspect in its favor: it serves a market with virtually infinite demand. Food is essential for human survival. And who is responsible for this feeding? Well, until they invent some artificial food, the farms.

Let Brazil say it: Tupiniquim agricultural production feeds 10% of the world, according to Embrapa. There are about 800 million people who depend on Brazilian agriculture to have food on their plate. A market with such high demand tends to be very profitable. And indeed it is.

Let’s be clear: it is no surprise that the agro makes money. You probably know or have heard of someone who made a lot of money from farming, without having a degree or in-depth technical knowledge.

This is a very common scenario in Brazil: large farmers with several hectares of land that harvest gigantic crops and figures. No wonder, the image of the “King of Cattle” is very present in the Brazilian imagination.

But what I want you to understand is that you don’t have to own land to make money from agribusiness. If you want the chance to profit from what is considered the “wealth industry” in Brazil, but you don’t have the interest or time to specialize in the minutiae of the sector, then I ask you to consider this opportunity:

In day February 21stGeorge Wachsmann, head of investment at Vitreo, a manager with over R$13 billion in custody, will host a free online broadcast to open his agribusiness investment strategy. To receive the participation link, simply register using the button below:

To buy a farm, you would first need to shell out a good amount of money, then go through a series of bureaucracies to have the land in your name, and you would still have a process of several months, maybe years, to make that land productive (and profitable) . At this moment, you have the possibility to expose yourself to agribusiness and seek profits from the sector with a simple click.

And let me tell you a secret: some of the investments selected by Wachsmann have yields much better than those of Buffett’s farm.

Warren Buffett’s ‘Fazendinha’ is nothing compared to these investments in Brazilian agribusiness

In a way, the “philosophy” of agribusiness can also be applied to investments in general: you have to plant first and then harvest. To paraphrase Buffett himself, the financial market is a machine that transfers money from the impatient to the patient. Whoever wants to harvest ahead of time, ends up in harm’s way.

Now, those who know how to wait for the right moment are rewarded with very significant results. This is what happened to investors who positioned themselves in the following investments that are part of Wachsmann’s strategy:

Investment 1: 290% profit in 3 years;

Investment 2: 150% profit in 3 years;

Investment 3: 45.6% profit in 1 year;

Buffett revealed that his investment in the farm multiplied the money invested by 5 times. But with one detail: it took 20 years for him to get that return. We know that the Wizard of Omaha has no problem with very long-term investments, but let’s face it that not everyone wants to wait two decades to “harvest” the profits.

Whereas, applying it to the investments that make up the Wachsmann strategy, you would have the following results:

BRL 5,000 in investment 1 would have turned into BRL 19,500 in 3 years ;

; BRL 3,000 in investment 2 would be BRL 7,500 after 3 years ;

; R$ 1,000 in investment 3 would turn BRL 1,456 in just 12 months;

Although past returns are no guarantee for future gains, it seems very promising to invest in agribusiness following the strategy that will be opened on February 21st. Not that a farm is not a good deal either, but if even Warren Buffett took 20 years to value his rural land by 5 times, this could be a sign that buying land is not the most practical way to profit from agro.

Without putting on boots or hats: here’s your opportunity to earn money from farming without ever setting foot on a farm

Nothing against living in the country, but not everyone is willing to leave the comforts of the city to run a farm. And you don’t even need to do that. You have the chance to enjoy the best of both worlds: the profits of agribusiness on your account and the comforts of urban life.

If you are interested in this proposal, then I reinforce the invitation to the free online broadcast on February 21st.

Agribusiness will still remain relevant for many years to come, and the prospects are especially promising for 2022, according to a study by Fundação Getúlio Vargas:

Headline says that agribusiness should boost GDP in 2022. Source: CNN, January 4, 2022.

And more: according to the IBGE, the grain harvest should reach the record of 278 million tons in 2022, a number that represents a growth of 10% compared to last year. Those who position themselves in the sector before these “explosions” can have a “very fat supper” not only at the end of 2022, but in the coming years as well.

“You can take part of these profits without having plots of land or invest huge amounts of money in agricultural equipment in order to profit from the agro boom. Just invest in the right companies and wait for a chance to ‘harvest’ the biggest profits of your life,” says George Wachsmann.

Few investments in the world have the solidity that agribusiness has. After all, we are not talking about something new like cryptocurrencies that emerged less than two decades ago.

We are talking about a practice that has been present in Humanity since we stopped being nomads, thousands and thousands of years ago and which is a fundamental part of our existence.

I know that investing in Bitcoin, technology stocks or companies based in Faria Lima can be sexier than investing in agro. But anyone who is ignoring this market is probably also leaving money on the table.

If you are one of the people who, until now, ignored the agro or who thought you would need to have land in the Midwest to earn money from it, the time has come to change that story.

George Wachsmann already manages more than R$ 13 billion through his manager, Vitreo, and will open his agribusiness investment strategy for free to all interested parties.

It costs nothing to at least know the manager’s strategy. If, after watching the broadcast, you think it’s bullshit or that it’s still worth it to shell out a few million for rural land, then just get on with your life. No hard feelings. But I ask that you at least give yourself this chance to know about a smart and promising investment.