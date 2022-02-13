Jade Picon comments on kiss with Paulo André on BBB 22: ‘I had total attitude’ | real time

Jade Picon says no and goes on to explain: “It was like this: I went to sleep, went upstairs, took off my clothes and put on clothes to stay at home. I lay on the couch with them, I said: ‘I’m going to sleep or go to the party’. walking in front of the PA, then he took my shoulder, and that’s when I went to sit next to Scooby and he said: ‘Oh, sit down together’. Then we sat down and the PA hugged me, then the music started to play of Marília Mendonça and I thought: ‘I think it will happen today'”.

The Leader continues commenting: “It’s very much within my personality… I said I wouldn’t do it here, but, like, when the song ended I looked at him and said: ‘Shall we go up?’ I had total attitude, I said ‘let’s go’ and he said ‘let’s go’. Then we came and that was it, we lay down together cute, kissing and we slept”.

Laís asks if the sister liked it and she delivers: “It was, it was good. I love it”, and the doctor replies: “No, I’m talking about the kiss, did it fit?”. The influencer says yes: “It was cute, very nice to receive a affection in here”.

Jade Picon comments on kiss with Paulo André on BBB 22: 'I had total attitude'

