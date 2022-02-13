João Carlos di Genio, founder of the Unip/Objetivo group, dies at the age of 82 – 02/13/2022 – Daily life

Professor, doctor and businessman João Carlos di Genio, founder of the Unip/Objetivo group, died of natural causes, on Saturday night (12), at his home in Jardins, in the west of São Paulo. He would have turned 83 on the 27th.

Di Genio began his teaching career when he was still a university student. Approved in first place in two faculties of medicine, he taught physics in a pre-university course at Cescem (Center for Selection of Candidates for Medical Schools).

In December 1965, he and other colleagues and professors from the Faculty of Medicine at USP (University of São Paulo) decided to open their own course, called Objective. Di Genio graduated as a doctor, but, because of the success of the students in the entrance exams for medicine, he decided to continue as a professor.

A career in education and business ended up gaining momentum quickly. Colégio Objetivo was founded in 1971, and the Faculdades Objetivo in 1972. In 1988, they became Unip (Universidade Paulista).

Today, the university and Colégio Objetivo have around 600,000 students.

According to the family, Di Genio has always been concerned with taking care of gifted or highly skilled children. “He said that intelligence and talents should be treated as the wealth of a country”, says the group, in a note. He was also especially careful about including students with disabilities in the classrooms.

In the 1970s and 1980s, a research and technology center and the Objective Talent Incentive Program (POIT) were created, with courses in robotics, art and creativity for children, and a theater-laboratory to unite stage and scientific knowledge. “The achievement of the students made him smile and applaud.”

In the early 1990s, the group began to offer satellite classes to students from all over Brazil.

Telephone, radio and internet classes have been distance learning resources used by Objetivo since the 1980s.

In a statement, Abraspe (Brazilian Association of Teaching Systems and Platforms) lamented the death and said that di Genio was an innovator, implementing a successful school model.

João Carlos di Genio leaves a wife and three children.