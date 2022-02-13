João Carlos di Genio, founder of the Unip/Objetivo group, dies at the age of 82 | education

Joao Carlos di Genio founder of one of the largest private education groups in the country, Unip/Objetivo, died of natural causes on Saturday (12), aged 82, at his home in the São Paulo neighborhood of Jardins.

Di Genio, who would have turned 83 on the 27th, left a wife and three teenage children. He will be held in the center of São Paulo.

In 1961, Di Genio won 1st place in medicine – in two universities, among them the popular University of São Paulo (USP) –, which caused quite a stir at the time.

While still a student, he started teaching physics in a preparatory course for the entrance exams in medicine, then known as Cescem.

It was at Cescem that he discovered himself as a teacher, and even after graduating as a doctor, Di Genio chose to remain in the classroom.

In December 1965, Di Genio and some professors and medical students at USP – such as Dráuzio Varella, Roger Patti and Tadasi Itto – decided to open their own course and named it Objective.

Colégio Objetivo was founded in 1971 and, in the following year, the Colleges Objetivo were created.

In 1988, they were transformed into Universidade Paulista (Unip) – which today hosts more than 200,000 higher education students in several areas, including the recent medical course.

Di Genio was especially careful with children who, like him, have high IQs, are gifted or highly skilled.

As he said, “intelligence and talent should be treated as the wealth of a country.”

In addition, he advocated for the inclusion of students with disabilities in the classroom, and welcomed students with the most diverse syndromes and difficulties.

Between the 1970s and 1980s, Di Genio created a research and technology center and the Objective Talent Incentive Program (POIT) that offers courses in robotics, art, creativity, for children.

On account of POIT, the Goal was recognized and became part of the World Council for the Gifted as the 1st Brazilian institution.

In addition, he created the Theater-Laboratory – an on-stage mixture of technology, art and science.

A pioneer and with his eyes always on the future, Di Genio bet on remote and distance learning even in the 90s, when he started broadcasting classes on satellite.