João Carlos Martins is diagnosed with Covid-19 and cancels concert schedule – 02/12/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

Conductor João Carlos Martins was diagnosed this Saturday (12) with Covid-19 and had to cancel all appointments scheduled for the next week.
Among them are three concerts – two virtual and one in person, at Teatro do Sesi, hired by CNN to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 1922 Modern Art Week.
Martins says that he did a rehearsal with Orquestra Bachiana this morning. Upon returning home, he began to feel unwell, with a fever and a runny nose.
He says he noticed the symptoms when he was studying piano for the concert he will give on November 19 at Carnegie Hall, in New York (USA), to celebrate the 60th anniversary of his concert hall debut.
He called a pharmacist, took the test and confirmed the suspicion that he was infected with the coronavirus.
The conductor says that he is feeling well and that he will spend the week at home, fulfilling the quarantine.
