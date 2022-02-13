Jorginho cites controversy with Palmeiras and reveals Tuchel detail to motivate Chelsea

This Saturday, the palm trees lost to Chelseaper 2 to 1and stayed with the vice of the Club World Cup. After the game, Jorginho spoke about the controversy generated between the teams before the decision and revealed a detail from the coach Thomas Tuchel to motivate the squad of the Blues.

The midfielder said, on Friday, that had failed a test at the Palestra when I was a child. After the match, he stated that “there was no controversy at all” and “was just telling a fact that had happened 18 years ago”.

“And how funny is irony, fate. Then, of course, it increases much more. Anyway, I’m very happy and proud of this team, as always. We did an excellent job and deserved to win. Palmeiras deserve a lot of respect for the football they presented, for their organization and determination. They ran a lot. You have to congratulate yourself,” he told the bandsports.

Thiago Silva, in turn, had said that it was necessary to “have more respect for Chelsea”. The defender did not like “some things” he heard in Brazil, above all an alleged favoritism to the São Paulo club. Jorginho was another to comment on this topic.

“This team needs to be respected too, because they ended up saying some things and I have to thank you now for what they said. This served as motivation. They lacked a little respect.”

Finally, the Italian-Brazilian athlete revealed something made by coach Thomas Tuchel with the aim of motivating his team to compete in the World Cup.

“The only detail that he passed on from Palmeiras before we boarded was showing the bus leaving Brazil, so that our players understood the importance of how big this competition is and how much Palmeiras would arrive with the will to win”, he said.

The Palestra delegation will embark back from Brazil this Saturday. The flight, which is chartered and will not have stopovers, is scheduled to depart Abu Dhabi at 10 pm (Brasilia time).

