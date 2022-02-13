Jorginho says how Tuchel ‘used’ Palmeiras before the World Cup and thanks critics: ‘They lacked respect’

Brazilian midfielder recalled Palmeiras’ departure for the World Cup and opinions on favoritism in the final

THE Chelsea is world champion. This Saturday, the London team won the palm trees 2-1 in the FIFA Club World Cup final at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. After departure, the Brazilian naturalized Italian Jorginho told how the coach Thomas Tuchel ‘used’ the support of the Alviverde fans in the team’s departure to the Middle East.

“The only detail he passed from Palmeiras before we boarded was showing the bus leaving Brazil, for our players to understand the importance of what this competition is and how much Palmeiras would give importance and would arrive with the will to win”, said the midfielder to Bandsports.

Motivated and understanding the value of the title, Chelsea played to win, but struggled in the semi-final against Saudi Al-Hilal, Asian champions. The performance led to some opinions from fans and commentators that the English team would not be such a favorite in the final against Palmeiras.

According to Jorginho, there was a lack of respect.

“Our team didn’t have that title either, it was an important opportunity for all of us. And this team needs to be respected too, because they ended up saying some things, right? I have to thank you for what you said, because that’s important too. They lacked a little respect. This team deserves respect, because it won the Champions League, the Super Cup, the Club World Cup, it is a united team that is hungry to win. I think it left a mark on that,” he added.

Jorginho with the Club World Cup trophy Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Now, Chelsea turn their attention to the Premier Leaguefor which he returns to the field next Saturday (19), against Crystal Palacebroadcast live by ESPN on Star+. Palmeiras, in turn, will play this Wednesday against Ferroviária for the Paulista Championship.