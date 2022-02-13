land of the electric car has ranking of the future

The end of combustion car sales will be a reality soon and we are not talking about 2025, 2030 or 2035.

In Norway, even though they are allowed for now, petrol and diesel cars literally don’t have a chance there anymore…

In the kingdom of the fjords, electrification has turned the Nordic country into the land of the electric car, even though it doesn’t produce any copies there.

With 62% of registrations in 2021 being electrified cars, Norway has opened a window to the future.

There, in an extremely cold country, something that’s bad for electric car batteries, a glimpse of what’s to come presents itself in a ranking that mirrors an expected future in Europe, at least.

In a market outside the curve, where Tesla is the sales leader, the Audi Q4 e-tron led in January with 641 units.

In January, the ice kingdom had 90.5% of sales of new cars with electrified and that does not mean that ordinary hybrids or micro-hybrids, plug-in only, whether PHEV or BEV are included.

Pure electric vehicles had a share of 83.7%, but combustion cars sold only 4.9% of the total, with 2.2% of gasoline and 2.7% of diesel. Common hybrids like the Prius only sold 4.7%.

In this brave new world of the Norwegian market, which may sell combustion cars to zero next year, if the 10% variation from last year continues, the list of best sellers is quite eclectic.

It has from American to Chinese, from luxury to popular, all together and mixed, in a ranking that also reflects the level of the economy of the Kingdom of Norway.

Check out the 20 best-selling cars in Norway in January 2022 below:

Audi Q4 e-tron – 641 units Hyundai Ioniq 5 – 476 BMW iX – 441 Skoda Enyaq iV – 389 VW ID.4 – 388 Kia EV6 – 355 Ford Mustang Mach-E – 351 Audi e-tron – 285 Polestar 2 – 261 Nissan Leaf – 231 Mercedes-Benz EQA – 189 Mercedes-Benz EQC – 183 FAW Hongqi HSE9 – 179 Peugeot e-2008 – 178 Porsche Taycan – 177 Volvo C40 – 165 Hyundai Kona EV-152 Kia Niro EV – 152 VW ID.3 – 124 BYD Tang – 96

[Fonte: Clean Technica]