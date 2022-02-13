LATAM Pass offers up to 12 points per dollar spent at Pontostore

THE LATAM Pass is offering up 12 points per dollar spent at Pontostore – official program store. The offer, valid until today (13), includes all items on the site.

bonus

12 points per dollar spent: exclusive to LATAM Pass Club members;

10 points per dollar spent: other customers.

Conditions

Eligible products for the offer: all items on the site.

Points will be credited within 30 (thirty) days after receipt of the product(s) or pick-up at a physical store.

How to participate

Access the Pontostore website; Choose the desired product; Proceed with payment.

purchase example

When accessing Pontostore’s website, it is possible to see a banner of the promotion and below each product the information of the points that will be accumulated, in the proportion of 10 points per real for all customers.

We advise you to take pictures or record your computer screen during the purchase process. That way, if a problem occurs, you can appeal and guarantee the correct credit of your points. We have a complete tutorial teaching you how to do this.

Comment

The current promotion offers a lower rollover than the previous one. In any case, given the range of products that Pontostore covers, it continues to be an opportunity to accumulate points for those who wish to purchase products sold on the site.

To participate, make your purchases on the Pontostore website.