Lawyer dies after being punched in an argument over Palmeiras’ game in the World Cup final | Sao Jose do Rio Preto and Araçatuba

A 58-year-old lawyer died after being punched on Saturday night (12), in a condominium located in Jardim Pinheiros, in São José do Rio Preto (SP).

According to the police report, Celso Wanzo and another resident of the condominium argued over a football game. As found by the report, the fight was motivated by the result of the match between Palmeiras and Chelsea in the World Cup final, in which the Brazilian team lost 2-1.

Celso was hit with a punch and became unconscious. He was rescued by the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) and sent to the Base Hospital. However, he could not resist the injuries and died, according to the BO.

Military Police were called and located the 44-year-old assailant. He was taken to the Flagrantes Central, where he was arrested.

The case was registered as a serious bodily injury, since during the police registration the victim was alive. The Civil Police set a bond of R$5,000, the amount was paid and the man was released.

With Celso’s death, the police report must be changed. The case continues to be investigated.

Celso Wanzo’s wake is being held this Sunday (13) and the burial will be at 5 pm at Parque Jardim da Paz Cemetery, in Rio Preto.

Death in São Paulo

Another Palmeiras fan died in São Paulo this Saturday (12), after a fight. Prison guard José Ribeiro Além Jr., suspected of the crime after the team’s defeat in the Club World Cup, was arrested. In a statement to the police, he claimed to have shot “in self-defense”.

Man shot dead during brawl between fans at Arena Palmeiras

The suspect was charged with aggravated murder. According to delegate Maurício Freire, from the Special Operations Division, José, who said he was surrounded by fans and who, despite having told them that he is also from Palmeiras, had his cell phone taken from his hands.

The agent would then have run and shown a few times that he was armed. According to the testimony, José says he only shot when he was attacked by the fans who were chasing him.

According to the delegate, he said at a press conference, a cell phone theft gang was identified in the vicinity of the stadium and other fans actually went after the suspect. The prison guard has possession and possession of a weapon.

2 of 2 Police officers drop stun bombs in the vicinity of Allianz Parque after the end of the game in which Palmeiras lost to Chelsea – Photo: TV Globo Police officers drop stun bombs on the outskirts of Allianz Parque after the end of the game in which Palmeiras lost to Chelsea – Photo: TV Globo

